The Sand Mountain area will have two teams heading to Huntsville this week, with the Crossville Lions boys' team and the Guntersville girls' team picking up shutout wins this weekend to punch their ticket to the Final Four.
Crossville will be making its first-ever trip to the Final Four after rolling past host Carver Birmingham on Saturday by a 6-0 final.
The Lions dominated play all game, attempting 28 shots to the Rams' 12.
Rodolfo Balcazar opened the scoring for the Lions with an early goal four minutes in that proved to be the game-winner, then later tallied again in the second half, while Kevin Rios added two goals in the second half for the final margin. Anthony Lucas and Alan Balcazar also added first-half goals for the Lions, who improved to 14-3 on the season.
The Lions will now turn their attention to the state 4-5A semifinals, where a showdown with Russellville awaits on Thursday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, after Russellville routed Madison Academy by a 5-1 final.
Thursday's game is slated to kick-off at 5 p.m.
Guntersville wins defensive battle to reach semis
The Guntersville girls' soccer team's surge through the postseason continued on Friday, getting an early goal then making it stand up in a 1-0 victory to punch their ticket to the 4-5A semifinals.
Sarah Wright, who scored four times in the previous round, tallied the game's only goal in the first half, while the defense shut down Westbrook Christian, keeping them off the scoresheet to secure the 1-0 win and a berth in the semifinals.
The Wildcats will now turn their attention to St. John Paul II, who topped Westminster Christian in their quarterfinal game by a 2-0 margin.
Guntersville will enter the match with a mark of 13-3, while John Paul will come in at 17-4.
The game is slated for Thursday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
