Thursday night, March 5, at approximately 10:45 p.m., an accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Seay Avenue.
According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, a vehicle ran the stop sign on Seay Avenue while speeding and caused a second vehicle to overturn on U.S. 431.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.