Car overturned on US 431

A vehicle was overturned Thursday night, March 5, after a second vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Seay Avenue and U.S. Highway 431.

Thursday night, March 5, at approximately 10:45 p.m., an accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Seay Avenue.

According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, a vehicle ran the stop sign on Seay Avenue while speeding and caused a second vehicle to overturn on U.S. 431.

No injuries were reported.

