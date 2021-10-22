Stock Football

CLASS 7A

Auburn 42, Enterprise 28

Austin 42, Bob Jones 28

Baker 35, Daphne 31

Davidson 31, Mary Montgomery 20

Dothan 79, Smiths Station 0

Fairhope 36, Alma Bryant 16

Florence 62, Grissom 6

Hewittt-Trussville 28, Oak Mountain 7

Hoover 24, Thompson 21

James Clemens 62, Albertville 20

Prattville 36, Jeff Davis 9

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 7

Sparkman 28, Huntsville 27

Theodore 51, Foley 24

Vestavia Hills 21, Gadsden City 14 (OT)

CLASS 6A

Arab 27, Springville 0

Baldwin County 35, Robertsdale 3

Briarwood Christian 21, Homewood 18

Calera 41, Benjamin Russell 17

Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell County 31

Clay-Chalkville 54, Huffman 0

Decatur 56, Athens 34

Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6

Gardendale 40, Mortimer Jordan 13

Hartselle 65, Buckhorn 20

Hazel Green 47, Columbia 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42, Bessemer City 0

Hueytown 58, Paul Bryant 18

Jackson-Olin 32, Minor 13

Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 0

McAdory 27, Northridge 11

Mountain Brook 25, Chelsea 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 7

Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0

Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13

Pelham 35, Chilton County 14

Pinson Valley 49, Jasper 27

Saraland 42, Citronelle 0

Scottsboro 24, Pell City 19

Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen Catholic 14

Shades Valley 35, Woodlawn 13

St. Paul’s Episcopal 41, LeFlore 7

Wetumpka 8, Stanhope Elmore 7

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 43, Leeds 7

Andalusia 48, Carroll 24

Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 12

Brewer 35, Lawrence County 6

Center Point 26, Corner 7

Charles Henderson 42, Headland 21

Demopolis 34, Selma 8

Douglas 48, Crossville 0

Fairfield 46, Cordova 6

Fairview 56, Sardis 14

Faith Academy 44, B.C. Rain 7

Guntrsville 48, West Point 6

Hayden 26, St. Clair County 20

John Carroll Catholic 45, Wenonah 7

Lincoln 31, Moody 19

Pike Road 44, Greenville 0

Pleasant Grove 46, Ramsay 28

Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8

Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14

Shelby County 48, Jemison 7

Sipsey 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 13

Sylacauga 35, Holtville 15

Talladega 51, Elmore County 37

Tallassee 37, Central, Clay County 28

UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 42, Bullock County 0

American Christian 48, West Blocton 16

Anniston 62, Cleburne County 26

Ashville 24, Fultondale 14

Bibb County 42, Holt 0

Brooks 47, Wilson 0

Central-Florence 42, Deshler 28

Etowah 17, Dora 14

Fayette County 34, Hamilton 13

Gordo 42, Curry 0

Handley 43, White Plains 14

Jackson 57, Escambia County 0

Jacksonville 44, Cherokee County 21

Madison Academy 48, St. John Paul II 3

Madison County 61, Westminster Christian 28

Mobile Christian 24, Williamson 14

Montevallo 49, Dallas County 14

North Jackson 48, New Hope 7

Northside 42, Hale County 7

Oak Grove 28, Haleyville 23

Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19

Priceville 56, West Limestone 50 (OT)

Randolph 55, DAR 7

Rogers 23, West Morgan 20

Saint James 49, Geneva 26

Straughn 21, Dale County 14

Vigor 40, St. Michael Catholic 21

CLASS 3A

Chickasaw 30, Excel 28

Clements 47, Elkmont 22 

Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8

Dadeville 40, Beulah 0

Geraldine 63, Collinsville 20

Greensboro 30, Prattville Christian 21

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill Christian 14

Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 8

J.B. Pennington 7, Susan Moore 0

Montgomery Academy 39, Monroe County 14

Montgomery Catholic 56, Goshen 6

Oakman 53, Tarrant 8

Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13

Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8

Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28

Piedmont 47, Walter Wellborn 16

Plainview 57, Brindlee Mountain 21

Providence Christian 41, Daleville 7

Reeltown 42, Pike County 6

Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Slocomb 14, Wicksburg 7

Southside-Selma 32, Thomasville 7

Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Childersburg 6

T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 28

Vinemont 41 Holly Pond 6

Winfield 51, Carbon Hill 0

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 42, Winston County 24

Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24

B.B. Comer 47, Randolph County 0

Central Coosa 20, Calhoun 6

Clarke County 28, Satsuma 7

Cleveland 40, Sand Rock 7

Colbert County 21, Red Bay 6

Elba 40, Houston County 12

Geneva County 55, Zion Chapel 28

Greene County 20, J.U. Blacksher 14

G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0

Hatton 38, Sheffield 24

Highland Home 21, Thorsby 14

Ider 42, Whitesburg Christian 7

LaFayette 54, Vincent 23

Lamar County 39, Cold Springs 0

Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7

Leroy 35, Washington County 9

Locust Fork 35, West End 20

Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13

Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6

North Sand Mountain 29, Falkville 14

Orange Beach 28, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0

Pisgah 14, Tanner 13

Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29

Section 24, Hanceville 14

Spring Garden 49, Southeastern 2

Sulligent 21, Addison 7

Westbrook Christian 54, Gaston 12

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 62, Woodville 14

Brantley 54, Florala 24

Cedar Bluff 35, Coosa Christian 7

Decatur Heritage 53, Hackleburg 28

Donoho 39, Talldega County Central 0

Fruitdale 48, Southern Choctaw 0

Hubbertville 40, Lynn 14

Kinston 21, Samson 20 (OT)

Linden 22, Central-Hayneville 0

Loachapoka 54, Barbour County 0

Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6

Marion County 46, Brilliant 6

McKenzie 42, Georgiana 0

Meek 28, Berry 7

Millry 48, McIntosh 18

Notasulga 62, Verbena 0

Phillips 47, Vina 6

Pickens County 27, South Lamar 13

Ragland 18, Victory Christian 13

R.A. Hubbard 46, Shoals Christian 0

R.C. Hatch 58, A.L. Johnson 0

Red Level 33, Pleasant Home 22

Sweet Water54, Choctaw County 0

Waterloo 56, Cherokee 0

Winterboro 38, Woodland 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.