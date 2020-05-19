LIVINGSTON — Six student-athletes who competed between 2010-19 were selected to fill out the University of West Alabama Men’s Track and Field Team of the Decade.
Each member of the West Alabama Men’s Track Team of the Decade is an All-Gulf South Conference selection. Also included among the group are two All-Region selections, a GSC Field Performer of the Year and GSC Freshman of the Year. Distance runner Victor Onyango is also a member of the UWA Men’s Cross Country Team of the Decade.
JT Siggers, 2018-2020
• 2019 All-GSC
• 2018 All-GSC
• Won discus with a personal best throw of 46.30 meters at 2019 GSC Track and Field Championships
• School mark and personal best with a shot put of 14.72 at 2019 GSC/PCB Challenge
• Third in the discus at 2018 GSC Track and Field Championships.
Siggers is a 2016 graduate of Albertville High School, where he starred in football and track. He was named Class 6A, All-Region 7, All-Marshall County and as the Aggies’ most valuable offensive lineman as a senior.
Others on the Team of the Decade are:
Kendall Moore, 2015-17
2016 Gulf South Conference Field Athlete of the Year ... 2016 All-GSC ... Two-time GSC Performer of the Week.
Xavier Mundell, 2016-18
2016 All-GSC ... Second in the 400-meter (1:03.05) and third in 110-meter hurdles (16.54) at 2016 GSC Track and Field Championships.
Oisin O’Gailin, 2017-18
2018 USTFCCCA All-Region ... 2018 All-GSC ... 1,500-meter school-record time of 3:51.59.3 at 2018 Joe Walker Invitational ... Member of NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
Victor Onyango, 2015-18
2018 USTFCCCA All-Region ... 2016 All-GSC ... 2017 All-GSC ... 2018 All-GSC ... 2018 conference champion in 5,000 meters and bronze medal winner in 10,000 with personal best 31:59.94.
CJ Savage, 2015-17
2016 Freshman of the Year and 2016 All-GSC ... Won 100-meter dash with 10.64 at 2016 GSC Track and Field Championships ... Set program record with wind-aided 10.60 in the 100 meters at 2017 GSC Track and Field Championships.
