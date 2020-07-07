The Marshall County Board of Education approved the sale of five school buses to Boaz City Schools on Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The total price for the buses was $12,000.
The buses are Freightliner 72-passenger models. Two are from the year 2001, two from 2000 and one is from 1999. One of the 2001 models reportedly has transmission issues and was sold for $2,000, while the rest were sold for $2,500 each.
In other business, the board:
•Approved the agenda for the June 30 board meeting.
•Approved the minutes from the June 18 board meeting.
•Approved the following bids:
1. Milk and Juice Service, renewal for school year 2020-2021, awarded to Borden Dairy Company of KY, LLC.
2. Produce service, school year 2020-2021, awarded to Forestwood Farm, Inc. for $77,064.
3. Beverage service, school year 2020-2021, awarded to Coca-Cola Bottling United, Inc.
4. Bread service, school year 2020-2021, awarded to Flowers Baking Company of Birmingham, LLC, for $21,444.
5. Small wares, school year 2020-2021, awarded to Hotel and Restaurant Supply for $12,781.49.
•The board also approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Alisa Brazelton, pre-K lead teacher, Douglas pre-K #1, resignation effective June 23, 2020.
2. Jamie Gentry, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, resignation effective school year 2020-2021.
3. Robert Rice, teacher, DAR High School, resignation effective June 21, 2020.
4. Felicity Jarmon, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective June 21, 2020.
5. Jennifer Turk, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective June 26, 2020.
6. Tommy James, Maintenance Department, retirement/resignation effective Aug. 1, 2020.
7. Rebecca Allen, teacher, Sloman Primary, retirement/resignation effective Aug. 1, 2020.
B. Transfers
1. Natalie Jumalon, teacher, Douglas Elementary, to pre-K lead teacher, Sloman Primary, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Julie Cordell, teacher, Douglas Middle School, to assistant principal, half-time Douglas Elementary, half-time Asbury Elementary, effective school year 2020-2021.
C. New Employees
1. Rachel Collins, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
2. Kelsey Jolley Smith, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective school year 2020-2021, pending certification.
3. Samara Miller, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
4. Leah Smallwood, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2020-2021.
