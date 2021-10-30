Area School Resource Officers and law enforcement officers remain on high alert after an apparent nationwide school shooting hoax made the rounds this week.
An alleged threat – initially posted to Snapchat – said that on Wednesday, Oct. 27, he or she would “shoot up” a school, though the name of the school was concealed.
“I know the lockdown protocols, don’t even bother hiding,” the threat read. “At the beginning of 6th period, at 12:10, I will pull a Glock 17 out of my backpack and unleash hellfire on the lunchroom. I have plenty of ammo too.”
No incidents of any type of violence were reported in The Reporter’s coverage area.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a parent sent the threat to Asbury SRO Hester Hollis who in turn forwarded the information to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
“At that time, we contacted Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley,” Guthrie said. “She and the sheriff decided to go ahead and put the schools on Code Yellow, which is an extra alert status.”
Guthrie said investigators started an investigation and began tracing back the threat. They were about to send deputies out to locate the point of origin when it was determined the threat was actually a hoax playing out across the nation.
“Arrests were made in Tennessee and Missouri,” Guthrie said. “All that led to these hoax threats.
“In our county, we provided extra deputies to assist the school resource officers at each of the schools in the Marshall County School System.”
Guthrie said SROs took the time and the extra effort to calm students, staff, teachers and parents this week.
“A lot of them were really scared,” he said. “I’d like to commend our SROs because they reported back there were a lot of nervous students and teachers in the buildings. They made sure to be visible and available.”
Boyd English, Superintendent for Albertville City Schools, issued a statement to the Aggie Family on Tuesday night.
“Albertville City Schools and law enforcement have been made aware of a social media trend that is spreading rapidly across the region/state related to vague threats to public schools.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the non-specified school or school system threat is being investigated.
“Additionally, all principals and school resource officers in Albertville City Schools are aware of the vague social media threats that are trending. We are asking everyone in the Aggie Family to refrain from reposting and circulating posts that are meant to create fear, panic and unrest within our schools.
“As always, safety will continue to be our top priority in our school system.”
English said the original post did not specify any school, particularly any within the Albertville City School System.
“The post that we responded to did not specifically say Albertville City Schools,” English told The Reporter. “And it didn’t say a school within the Albertville City School system. It was just a random post made by someone within the city limits of Albertville.”
The original post they responded to was not made by an ACS student, English said, though ACS students may have later shared the post.
“The good thing is, our SROs and law enforcement responded immediately,” English said.
“Officer [Robert] Bethune, one of our SROs, spearheaded the investigation, and it does appear that it has roots to the social media trend that is taking place across other places.
“It’s unfortunate that these posts, things that are going on, that are trending on social media had one goal in mind, and that was only to cause fear and panic and unrest in our students. We got to rise up against that.”
