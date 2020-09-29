Albertville senior quarterback Ben Allen delivered arguably the finest performance of his career in leading the Aggies back from a 21-6 deficit to an improbable 34-33 double-overtime victory against Boaz in the 79th Backyard Brawl.
Allen’s huge night earned him The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award for the high school football games of Sept. 25.
According to the Aggie coaching staff’s statistics, Allen completed 33-of-50 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown. His scoring pass covered 30 yards to Givenchy Dorival.
Allen rushed 13 times for 62 yards and two TDs. He amassed 433 yards total offense. Both of his rushing TDs came in overtime.
Allen’s 2-yard run in the first extra period tied it 27-27. In the second OT, he dashed 10 yards to the end zone on first and goal, giving the Aggies a 33-27 lead. Alex Mateo then kicked what proved to be the decisive extra point.
Other top performances from the Sept. 25 games were:
Albertville Aggies
Joel Cain racked up 15 solo tackles, two assists and two tackles for loss to power Albertville’s defense in the Backyard Brawl.
Cade Boman and Elijah Moss made the tackle on Boaz’s two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime, securing the Aggies’ win.
Zion Davis paced Albertville’s receiving corps with nine catches for 90 yards. Andy Howard had eight receptions for 100 yards, and Dorival had six catches for 83 yards.
Howard caught the two-point conversion pass from Allen that tied it 21-21 with 1:58 left in the fourth quarter. Isaac Henderson rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
“It was a point last year [14-13] and it’s a point this year,” Albertville head coach Cliff Mitchell said. “We’ve been playing some dadgum good football teams, and Boaz is a dadgum good football team. That was a great game and I hope everybody enjoyed it.
“Hats off to those guys. I think they’re going to make some noise in 5A.
“Our defense had a big stop right there, and our coaching staff was great getting us back in it. We scored 15 fourth-quarter points and had to have a two-point conversion.
“I’m just proud of our guys. I’m tickled to death for them, and it feels good to finally get a W.”
Fyffe Red Devils
Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe’s defense posted its third shutout of the season in a 21-0 decision over 2A, No. 8 Clarke County.
The Red Devils limited Clarke County to two first downs and 77 total yards. The visitors from Grove Hill crossed the 50-yard line into Fyffe territory only once.
Fyffe’s top tacklers were Eli Benefield (five assists, three solos), Brody Dalton (four solos, three assists) and Ty Bell (four assists, two solos). Malichi Mize grabbed an interception.
Ike Rowell powered Fyffe’s offense by running 29 times for 161 yards and touchdowns of 6 and 9 yards. His only pass was a 32-yard TD strike to Dalton.
Guntersville Wildcats
Class 5A, No. 5 Guntersville torched 4A, No. 4 Madison County 44-10 in a battle of unbeaten squads.
Cole McCarty closed 20-of-25 passing for 264 yards and one touchdown, a 35-yarder to Jack Harris, who finished with eight receptions for 123 yards.
Logan Pate carried 21 times for 151 yards and two TDs, including a 53-yarder. He also threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Brandon Fussell, who had three catches for 107 yards.
Almir Lorenzo led Guntersville’s defense with nine tackles. He also contributed a sack.
Jerrell Williamson racked up eight tackles and two sacks, and Miller Kutner made five tackles and three sacks.
Mackenley Hampton and Cooper Davidson each grabbed an interception.
West End Patriots
Three West End defenders delivered big performances to help their team beat Appalachian 41-16 on homecoming in Walnut Grove.
Hunter Tucker finished with 14 tackles, including six for a loss, and a forced fumble. Ashton Self racked up 13 tackles, including three for a loss. Trevor Willett closed with 10 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble
Asbury Rams
Dante Broussard rushed 16 times for 85 yards and a score, and Austin Bloodworth ran for two TDs in Asbury’s 28-19 loss to Coosa Christian.
Gage Farmer led the Rams’ defense with 11 tackles. He also picked off a pass, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.
McKinley Orr made 10 tackles, and Dakota Templeton had nine tackles and two pass breakups.
Boaz Pirates
Kadin Bennefield rushed 30 times for 141 yards and TDs of 2 and 3 yards in the loss to Albertville.
BHS quarterback Carter Lambert finished 8-of-16 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns, covering 13 yards to Cole Bowling, 25 yards to Gavin Smart and 11 yards to Mason Alexander.
Trevor Helton and Eli Jacobs each contributed an interception.
Crossville Lions
Crossville gained a season-high 319 yards rushing in a 34-20 loss to unbeaten Plainview.
Kolby Lesley paced the Lions with 127 yards on 25 carries. Dekota Causey ran for two scores, and Andy Bolding’s only carry of the night was a 71-yard TD.
Douglas Eagles
Dakota Stewart rushed for 104 yards and scored on an 8-yard run in the Eagles’ 27-21 overtime setback to Glencoe.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Caleb Hall ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on his 22 carries in Geraldine’s 46-14 loss to Saks in a non-region game.
