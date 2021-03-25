Week 2 of the Alabama Sports Writers Association prep softball rankings are out, and four teams from the Sand Mountain region appear in this week's polls, including the first appearance by a team in the Top-10 of their respective classification.
The Fyffe Red Devils become the first area team to crack the official polls this week, checking in at No. 10 in the Class 3A rankings, and were listed at 7-4-2 on the season, at the time of the most recent poll submissions. The Red Devils have won five of their last six games, including a 5-2 win over Sylvania on Wednesday night that gave them their eighth win of the season.
Also appearing in this week's polls were a trio of teams who received honorable mention in their classes.
Albertville received honorable mention honors in Class 7A, sitting at 11-8 on the season after wrapping up play at a spring break tournament in southern Alabama.
In Class 3A, Geraldine also received honorable mention honors and sits at 7-4-1 on the season after a Wednesday night victory over Collinsville.
The final local team to be honored is West End, with the Patriots climbing to 6-0 after a Wednesday win, 11-0, over Gaston.
Teams are submitted to the weekly rankings by sports writers within their area. The records below indicate the team's record at the time of submission.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (12-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Thompson (21-4)
8. Austin (14-5)
9. Sparkman (10-2)
10. Hoover (18-10)
Others nominated: Albertville (11-8), Auburn (10-7), Baker (8-14), Dothan (19-5), Enterprise (10-8), Oak Mountain (13-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (19-5)
2. Helena (20-4)
3. Buckhorn (15-2)
4. Spanish Fort (18-3)
5. Hazel Green (15-7)
6. Pell City (14-2)
7. Fort Payne (17-2)
8. Springville (13-5)
9. Cullman (11-7)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (5-4), Chelsea (13-7), Chilton County (15-10), Gardendale (13-10-1), Hartselle (9-8), Oxford (9-8), Saraland (13-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (14-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (21-5)
5. Hayden (16-5-1)
6. Ardmore (12-8)
7. Alexandria (14-8)
8. Lawrence County (17-8)
9. Satsuma (17-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (11-5), Rehobeth (9-9), Sylacauga (11-3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (27-5)
2. Rogers (12-3)
3. Northside (21-5)
4. Cleburne County (18-4)
5. Madison County (16-4)
6. Dale County (15-11)
7. North Jackson (10-7)
8. Wilson (10-7)
9. Alabama Christian (9-13)
10. Cherokee County (8-6)
Others nominated: Etowah (14-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (11-2), Priceville (10-7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (15-5)
2. Houston Academy (20-3)
3. Plainview (13-2-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (15-7)
5. Mobile Christian (15-5)
6. Opp (19-6-1)
7. Danville (11-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (17-9)
10. Fyffe (7-4-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (12-10), Collinsville (3-2), Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (6-4-1), Winfield (12-8-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (9-4)
2. Sumiton Christian (12-7)
3. Hatton (10-10)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Leroy (20-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (12-7)
7. Orange Beach (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (7-3)
9. Sand Rock (9-8-1)
10. Red Bay (10-6)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (8-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (11-3), West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (11-2)
3. Skyline (10-2)
4. Appalachian (8-2)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Maplesville (15-9)
7. Sweet Water (10-11)
8. Kinston (9-10)
9. Millry (11-6)
10. Athens Bible (6-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (7-6), Berry (8-9), Cherokee (9-3), Holy Spirit (2-6).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (17-7)
2. Macon East (22-9)
3. Clarke Prep (18-5)
4. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
5. Glenwood (17-11)
6. Hooper Academy (15-8)
7. Edgewood (13-13)
8. Southern Academy (13-3)
9. Lakeside (11-12)
10. Abbeville Christian (10-10)
Others nominated: Jackson Academy (8-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.