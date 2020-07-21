HANCEVILLE — Four Wallace State Community College teams and 41 student-athletes have earned National Junior College Athletic Association academic recognition for the 2019-20 academic year.
Wallace State’s women’s cross country and softball teams compiled the second-best grade-point average in the nation in their respective sports, and the men’s cross country and volleyball teams also gained acknowledgement as NJCAA honorable mention academic teams for compiling a 3.0 GPA or better.
Wallace State’s women’s cross country team, coached by Stan Narewski and assistant Tony Crider, put together a 3.75 GPA.
Wallace State’s softball team registered a 3.69 GPA, narrowly missing out as the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. The squad is coached by A.J. Daugherty.
The college’s men’s cross country team was sixth in the nation in its sport with a 3.5 GPA, and the volleyball team racked up a 3.43 GPA. Men’s cross country is coached by Narewski and volleyball by Randy Daniel.
All four teams were named Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Teams of the Year last month. The women’s cross country team was also named the National Junior College Cross Country Coaches Association Academic Team of the Year during the fall 2019 semester after producing a 4.0 GPA.
Despite an academic year that was interrupted due to COVID-19, NJCAA student-athletes flourished in the classroom, as 1,026 teams earned at least a 3.0 GPA or better.
Wallace State had 18 on the NJCAA All-Academic first team with a 4.0 GPA. Volleyball had eight players to make the first team and softball had five.
Wallace State student-athletes with 4.0 GPAs, earning first-team accolades, are volleyball’s Kaitlyn Doyle, Karlee Hale (of Geraldine), Mattrice Harris, Jordan Hollis, Kate Kent, Harlee Kate Reid, Anna Renshaw and Lauren Seibert; softball’s Abigail Beech, Erin Chambliss, Chaney Phillips, Josie Thompson and Katie Wood (of Guntersville); women’s cross country’s Logan Ayers, Juliana Ballew, Maggie Graham and Breanna Smith; and Taylor Nails of the men’s cross country team.
NJCAA All-Academic second team members finished the academic year with a 3.80-3.99 GPA. Wallace State student-athletes in that category consist of softball’s Brantly Bonds, Lily Calvert, Raven Clark, Andrea Harbin and Callie Ryan; women’s cross country’s Bailey Wick and Makala Worrell; and Drake Patton of men’s cross country.
NJCAA All-Academic third team members finished the academic year with a GPA between 3.60-3.79. Wallace State student-athletes earning third-team status are softball’s Madisen Adams, Olivia Ball, Kalli Cartee, Emma Hyche, Lauren McCoy, Jordan McMeans, Courtney Patterson, Lauren Quigley (of Guntersville), Madison Sanders and Katelyn Williams; men’s cross country’s Hamza Abussamour and Joshua Jenkins; women’s cross country’s Alexandra Holt and Hannah Huntley; and Jiselle Woodson of the women’s basketball team.
