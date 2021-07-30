A $4 million investment grant has been awarded to Snead State Community College. Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement this week saying the funding would come from the Public School and College Authority (PSCA) bond issue, and the grant will be used to build a regional workforce training center in Marshall County.
Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, who helped secure this project, announced on Monday, “Securing funding for this facility in Marshall County has been a goal of mine. I am extremely pleased to see tis come through and would like to thank Governor Ivey for her attention to this request. I would also like to thank President Joe Whitmore of Snead State Community College for making this a priority. This workforce center is a true partnership between Snead State Community College, Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education, Marshall County Schools, and the State of Alabama. It is critical to the future of Marshall County and Northeast Alabama and will help our citizens obtain training for good paying jobs and provide a highly skilled workforce for our industries.”
Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore expressed his appreciation to Gov. Ivey, Sen. Scofield and the Legislative Delegation for their support: “Snead State is a committed partner in our community’s efforts to prepare the workforce, and we are thrilled about the benefit that a Workforce Development Training Center will bring to Marshall County. I want to thank Governor Ivey, Senator Scofield, and the entire Marshall County Legislative Delegation’s efforts to secure funds for this important project. This is the first announcement of many as we work through the various approvals, planning and construction processes to launch an initiative of this magnitude.”
Plans are for the proposed regional workforce training facility to be part of Snead State Community College’s Workforce Development Program. The facility will allow Snead to offer training based on the needs of local business and industry through four initial programs of study: industrial systems technology and mechatronics; welding technology; machine tool technology; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. Through these programs, students will be able to work toward certification or non-certification training, and dual-enrollment options will be available for local high school students.
"A big emphasis has been placed on Workforce Development in Alabama and Snead State Community College,” Rep. Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, said. “This grant will enhance Workforce Development at Snead and will benefit not only Marshall County but all of Northeast Alabama."
Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, added, “Recruiting and retaining a qualified workforce to fill jobs is a top priority for our businesses and industries. Through this workforce training center, students will be able to learn necessary skill to fill jobs right here in North Alabama.”
