Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested two men for burglary.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies responded to a home on Martling Gap Road in Albertville March 14 after two men were reported loading items from a storage building that did not belong to them.
Guthrie said the property owner found the two men when he arrived home and blocked the offenders’ truck so they could not leave.
When deputies arrived, they recovered a large amount of the victim’s property from the offenders’ pickup truck.
Arrested were Terry Eugene Baldwin, of Albertville, and Billy Lee Martin, of Guntersville. Bother were charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
They were both transported to the Marshall County Jail under $15,000 bond each.
Baldwin remains in the jail, while Martin was released after posting bail.
