Behind a late rally in Game 1 and strong pitching in the nightcap, the Boaz Pirates earned a sweep of Fort Payne on Saturday, taking wins by final scores of 6-4 and 8-1.
The Pirates trailed 4-0 in the opener heading to the sixth inning before Kylan Hornbuckle played the hero. The Pirates cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth with the big hit in the inning came from Hornbuckle, who drove in two with a double following by a D Posey walk.
In the seventh, Cole Bowling singled home a run to knot the game 4-4. Then Hornbuckle stepped to the plate and laced another two-run double for the final 6-4 margin.
Hornbuckle’s big game at the plate made a winner of Nate Simpson, who tossed four scoreless innings in relief for the Pirates.
In the nightcap, the Pirates took the early lead with single runs in the first and second before plating three in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and complete the sweep.
Cody McCormick earned the win in relief for the Pirates, going 5.1 innings, giving up just two hits, and fanning a pair of hitters.
At the plate, Hornbuckle finished the day with six RBIs, driving in two as part of a 2 for 4 game, while Cole Bowling finished the nightcap with a 2 for 3 game that included a double and three runs scored. Tyler Whaley also had a big game for Boaz, driving in three runs and collecting two hits.
The sweep lifts Boaz to 9-10 on the season.
Fyffe routs Crossville to reach 14-0
Fyffe made quick work of Crossville on Friday afternoon, scoring in every inning on the way to a 13-1 victory over the Lions, and improving to 14-0 on the season.
The Red Devils posted three in the first, four in the second, and three more in the third, eventually halting the game after five innings due to the run rule.
Ike Rowell finished the game 3 for 3 and drove in four runs for the Devils, while Brody Dalton added a two-run double in the win.
On the Hill, Dalton tossed the first four innings, giving up one hit, no earned runs, and collecting seven strikeouts.
Fyffe returns to action this week with four games at the Albertville Invitational.
