The Geraldine Bulldogs and Fyffe Red Devil softball teams each went 2-1-1 on the weekend, but it was the Red Devils who got final bragging rights on the weekend, topping the Bulldogs 10-5 in six innings in the weekend capper on Saturday afternoon.
In the finale, Geraldine out-hit the Red Devils 10-7, but Fyffe was able to take advantage of eight Geraldine errors in the win.
Fyffe scored multiple runs in four innings, with the big inning being the third, where they scored four times to take the lead for good after trailing 3-2.
Olivia Wilks, Bella Pettis and Alyssa Webb keyed the offense for Fyffe, with Wilkes driving in three, collecting two hits and scoring twice. Webb and Pettis each drove in a pair, with Pettis’ lone hit a triple. Chloe Hatch had two hits, one a double, and scored twice.
Tinsely Satterfield drove in a pair to lead Geraldine, while Shelby Trester collected three singles in the loss, with Jaden Dismuke collecting a pair of hits, including a double.
Fyffe’s other games on the weekend included a 1-1 tie with Sand Rock where Alivia Hatch tossed six innings and gave up just three hits, a 5-3 win over Gaylesville where Chloe Hatch drove in two thanks to a solo home run and an RBI double, and then a 5-1 loss in a rematch with Sand Rock, in which Alivia Hatch had twho hits and drove in Fyffe’s lone run.
Fyffe Sits at 6-4-2 on the season following the weekend’s games.
Geraldine opened its weekend with a 5-1 win over Ohatchee, with Lydia West tossing all five innings, scattering five hits and collecting five strikeouts in the circle. At the dish, Satterfield drove in a pair, Katie Walters belted a solo home run, and Jaden Dismuke had twho hits and RBI to lead the Bulldogs.
Geraldine also had a 3-3 tie with Cedar Bluff, where Dismuke connected for a solo homer.
The Bulldogs also added a 14-3 rout of Brewer on Saturday, scoring seven runs in each of the first two innings. Ally Shot had two hits, one of them a triple, to go with four RBIs to lead the Geraldine attack, while Trester and Emily Oliver each had two RBIs in the win.
Geraldine’s record stands at 6-4-1 on the season after the weekend set.
Sardis goes 4-1 on the weekend
Sardis had a strong weekend, going 4-1 at the Piedmont Tournament at Chocolocco Park with wins over host Piedmont, Handley, St. Clair County, and Lincoln, before dropping a 2-1 decision to Wicksburg in Saturday’s weekend capper.
"We had several players come up witih some big hits and defensive plays in every game we played in," Sardis coach Richey Lee said. "We were fortunate to go 4-1 against some really good competition."
After pulling out a nail-biter, 3-2 over host Piedmont with Jaylyn Minshew playing the hero with the walk-off RBI single. Jayda Lacks also drove in a pair in the win, with Kayden Tarvis tossing all five innings for the win.
Following that win, Sardis then collected nine hits and scored seven times in the fourth inning to pull out an 11-6 win over Handley on Friday night.
Adelyn Ellis starred at the plate for the Lions, belting a home run and finishing the game with four RBIs. The 5-6-7 hitters were also clicking for the Lions, with the trio of Jalyn Hannah, Kytha Edwards, and Val Owens each collecting two hits, Owens posting a double, each scoring two runs, and combining for four RBIs, Owens driving in two of those.
In the win against St. Clair, Kytha Edwards and Maddie Harris combined for five innings, giving up four hits, while the defense played error-free behind them. Jaylyn Minshew had the lone RBI for Sardis in the win.
The bats then woke up again against Lincoln in the opening game of bracket play, 8-6, with Minshew and Jayda Lacks each driving in two runs, both of Lacks’ hits were doubles. Adelyn Ellis also had two hits and scored twice, while Jalyn Hannah scored three runs.
Against Wicksburg, the game was knotted 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh before Wicksburg scored the winning run via a walk-off single.
The loss spoiled strong pitching from Maddie Harris and Kayden Tarvin, who combined for 6.1 innings, giving up just seven hits, with Tarvin fanning three in her 2.1 innings of work.
Jalyn Hannah had the lone RBI in the first inning for Sardis, while Ellis had three hits, including a double, from the lead-off spot.
"I'm very proud of the strides we're making to get where we want to be as a team," Lee added.
Sardis improves to 6-8 on the season following the three-win weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.