Shelves of area gas stations and other stores are full of “dietary supplements” and “mood enhancers,” including ZaZa and Tiana.
Thanks to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the drug Tianeptine is now classified as a Schedule II controlled substance and is no longer legally available for purchase over the counter. The classification is reserved for drugs that are considered to have no medical use or can be used with a number of treatment restrictions.
The ban officially goes into effect March 22.
Tianeptine, often marketed as a dietary supplement, is commonly found sold under the names “Tianaa,” ZaZa Red,” and “Tiana Red.” The substance is highly addictive and can give users a euphoric high and unfortunately strong withdrawal symptoms.
According to Tianeptine.com, the drug is a, “neuroprotective antidepressant that reverses the neurological damage and lasting misery that stems from uncontrolled stress.” This means the drug is able to offset the characteristics of depression and anxiety by boosting the mood and creating euphoric feelings.
Tianaa makers claim the substance replicates the effects of Kratom, it substitutes all the cravings or opioids and will give euphoric effects like an opioid, according to drug rehab officials. The substance is hard to detect, as it often does not show up on a typical drug screen.
The drug may induce a wide range of side effects including stomach aches, overdose, drowsiness, confusion.
Withdrawal symptoms are similar and may include anxiety, appetite loss, dizziness, headaches, flu-like symptoms, insomnia, moodiness, tremors and suicidal ideation.
Although the drug is legal in some other countries, it has not been FDA approved for use in the U.S.
“Those found in possession of any Schedule II controlled substances without a valid prescription could face felony charges in the state of Alabama,” said Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson.
“We know many convenience stores sell these products in Marshall County and within the cities,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phill Sims.
“We have had many complaints of young people buying this drug in stores and becoming addicted to it. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Task Force, and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office will enforce and prosecute anyone selling or possessing this drug.”
Sims said if any convenience store has these products on its shelves, they are to immediately remove any products containing “Tianeptine” for sale.
“We will be conducting periodic checks throughout the next few months for any violations of this law,” Sims said. “We know this drug to be highly addictive, and it requires immediate removal from public sale.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the drug replaced the outlawed Kratom that was on shelves and widely available five years ago.
“These are proclaimed to be ‘miracle drugs’ but they are just generic junk,” Guthrie said.
“We are urging all convenience stores and others who may have this stuff on their shelves to take it off the shelves, give it back to their distributors and work out some sort of restitution with the distributors.
“If you are a business owner and are found with this stuff, we will prosecute. IF we have to initiate an arrest, we will.”
Guthrie said any store owner found in violation is subject to charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance. They are also at risk of having their property seized, he said.
“It is just better to get it off the shelves immediately,” Guthrie said. “Do not be caught with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.