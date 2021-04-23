This is a Faith column.
Have you ever thought about the fact each of us is leaving behind a legacy of one kind or another?
If I knew the person for whom I conduct a life celebration service and that he left behind a good legacy, I will remind the family of this fact. I encourage them to carry on this legacy.
A few weeks ago, I attended the life celebration service for Rev. Clinton Mason Wood in Birmingham. Rev. Wood served as pastor of the First Baptist Church of Albertville from 1966 until 1974. Even though I only met him a few times when he returned to the church for various reasons, I felt like I knew him from those who spoke of him so highly and so often.
In my tenure as minister of education for some 25 years at First Baptist, I heard many wonderful things about Clinton Wood and knew something of his legacy. You know you have left a good legacy when it is still being talked about some 47 years after your departure. I suspect Bro. Wood did not fully understand the impact he had on our church and the community.
I was delighted to learn more of his legacy from those who spoke at his service of remembrance. His brother spoke of Clinton’s coming to faith in Christ at a young age. His grandfather was especially influential in that decision. As a grandfather myself, I understand the joy that must have brought to him. In one sense Clinton was carrying on his grandfather’s legacy. And now his son and three daughters and their families are carrying out his legacy.
Each of the speakers remarked of Clinton’s firm handshake, even into his 90’s when many lose some strength. Not only was Rev. Wood known for a firm handshake, he also enjoyed conversing with and getting to know people he would meet. He lived out the truth of Philippians 2:3-4: “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard on another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.”
During Clinton Wood’s pastorate at First Baptist, services were held in the historical sanctuary which was built in 1926. Just a few short years after his departure in 1974, the church built a new, larger sanctuary adjacent to the old one. The growth the church experienced to necessitate a larger sanctuary was no doubt due in part to the ministry of Bro. Wood in the years before. To my pastor friends, let me say this. You stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you. If the pastor(s) who preceded you left behind a strong legacy, build on that, and don’t seek to undermine it out of pride.
The memorial service I attended was held in the main sanctuary of the church Clinton M. Wood planted out of 66th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham-South Roebuck Baptist Church. After a stint in the U.S. Navy just at the end WWII, Wood attended and graduated from Howard College (now Samford) and Southern Seminary. His desire to plant a new church as it is now called was somewhat a new concept in the 1950’s.
That building now houses an Afro American congregation. Her pastor related an incident that sheds further light on the legacy one person-in this case a pastor-can have on another person-in this case also a pastor. The pastor told of a Sunday morning when he was sitting in his study before the worship service. He was discouraged about how his ministry at the church was going. A knock came to his door and there stood Clinton. Standing over six feet tall and dark headed, he struck a quite a form of a man. The pastor said that Clinton introduced himself, and then spoke a few words of encouragement to him. Overcome with emotion, that pastor said those few words impacted his ministry in a way he could not even explain.
During his ministry, Wood served numerous churches in Alabama and Birmingham. He loved people, regardless of the color of their skin. He was a leader and an example in promoting healthy racial relationships.
Many of you reading this teach a Sunday School class. Not only are you leaving a legacy, but you have the power to impact lives one person at a time. After I learned of Bro. Wood’s death, I was contacted by a lady who was in his wife’s Sunday School class. She told me that she received a note in the mail from her when she was in that class, and still to this day keeps that note in her Bible.
You don’t have to be pastor or even a Bible teacher to leave a good legacy or have an impact. You may be a school teacher. You may be a stay at home mom. You may be a grandparent who gets to spend a lot of time with your grandkids. If you know the Lord, you can leave behind a legacy that can impact the generations to come. If you love the Lord and are trying to please him in all things, you can impact the lives of others in ways that you will never know.
Please allow me to close from something I saw from Jennifer O’Neill, actress and cover girl model turned inspirational author: “Would the small child you once were look up to the adult that you have become? If not, it’s not too late. In Jesus you can still change your ways and become the person he has called you to be.”
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.