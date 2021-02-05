I will never forget when I experienced the feeling of the Lord reading to me from the small, romantic book of Song of Solomon…specifically chapter four: the Bridegroom speaking to His bride.
I challenge all who happen to read this: Come from Lebanon.
This may seem extremely strange, but when you look up the Hebrew for Lebanon, the root word that it comes from means “heart.” I see this as in essence saying: “Come from your heart.”
Others may have no clue when we are going through the motions. They may never be able to tell when we simply mouth our devotion to Jesus. They may assume that we practice daily what we preach.
But we can never fool Him. Do we call Him “Lord”, yet refuse Him the high throne in our hearts? Do we walk around holding our idols, while we wear our cross necklaces?
Maybe we have even fooled ourselves. It is a truly heart-checking prayer to ask the Lord to search our hearts, but it is necessary if we want to obey the greatest commandment. It is impossible to love Him with All of your heart, soul, mind and strength if you are clinging to something that doesn’t please Him.
Ask Jesus what the rich young ruler asked Him, “What do I still lack?”
What is it that would keep me from coming with You from my heart? What is it that would hold me back from complete, undivided worship?
I can promise you that it is not worth letting go of Him to hold on to it.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
