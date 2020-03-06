TUSCALOOSA — A 60-49 win over North No. 2 seed Bevill State sent North No. 4 seed Snead State back to the ACCC/NJCAA Region XXII Men’s Division championship game for the first time since 2018.
The Parsons met No. 1 North seed Shelton State in the finals Friday night.
Parson sophomore Jeric Packer held ACCC leading scorer Latrell Tate of Bevill to 4-for-25 shooting Thursday night. Tate averages 27 points per game, but Parker kept that number at 12 in the semifinal action at the Umphrey Center on the campus of Shelton State Community College. Packer had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Parsons.
“Jeric played with a lot of discipline in tonight’s game,” Snead State head coach Jeremiah Patterson said. “Latrell is good at drawing fouls, and we were able to hold him to just three foul shots.
“Our goal has been to hold him to four or less. The last time they beat us, he had nine. So not only did he keep him from scoring, but Jeric didn’t foul him one time tonight.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half.
“I think a lot of it was both teams knowing what the other one was going to do,” Patterson said. “Shots aren’t easy in games like this, and you have to earn every shot. We had also both played really tough games yesterday.”
Jason King grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and scored 11 points for Snead State.
Gerald Gray Jr. was the leading scorer for the Parsons, netting 14 points while snagging six rebounds.
“Defensively, I think both teams did well,” Patterson said. “They went to zone late, which is what they did the last time they beat us, and our guys made just enough shots and just enough plays to pull it out.”
The Parsons had extended their lead to 10 with just minutes left in the game before Bevill State cut it to three. Gray hit a big 3-pointer at the 1:18 mark to push the Parsons back out to a 55-49 lead.
“Credit to our guys for answering all that they did tonight,” Patterson said.
Parsons 73, Wallace-Selma 67: It was a defensive battle turned offensive shootout at the Umphrey Center, as the Parsons took down South No. 1 seed Wallace-Selma in overtime Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the ACCC/NJCAA Region XXII Division I basketball tournament.
“I think we played an excellent defensive game,” Patterson said. “It was an unbelievable college basketball game.”
Gray poured in 32 points for the Parsons, going 5-of-9 from the 3-point line.
King netted 16 points and claimed five rebounds. Ralph Barnett had 12 points and nine rebounds.
With 24 seconds to go in the game, Wallace-Selma’s Jamar Jackson hit a 3-pointer to put the Patriots up 58-57. With 12 seconds to go, King made a layup and was fouled. He made the foul shot to put the Parsons out front 60-58.
A layup by Wallace-Selma tied the game at 60 and sent the two teams into overtime.
The Parsons’ biggest lead of the night came during overtime on an eight-point run of foul shots. The Parsons shot 8-of-10 from the free-throw line during overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.