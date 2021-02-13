From the moment the regular season ended, even without knowing who their opponent would be in the 5A Area 14 title game, first-year Guntersville girl’s head coach Kenny Hill and the team focused on three things: Defense, rebounding, and physicality.
That focus included doing something the team hadn’t all year but paid off in a big way Thursday night as the Wildcats shutdown Fairview, 50-33, to claim the school’s first area tournament title since 2013.
In Thursday’s game, the Wildcats held the Aggies to just four made field goals through the first three quarters, including just two in the first half.
“We practiced on a Saturday for the first time all year,” Hill said of the team’s lead-up to the postseason. “We started working from the time we beat Etowah last Friday night, we started working on defense and rebounding, and not getting out-physicaled. Our girls worked and worked and worked, and some even got banged up in practice it got so physical.”
Following that grueling build to the playoffs, it was a team-bonding night where Hill said he could see his team was focused on the task of winning that elusive area title.
Hill had the team over to his house for pizza, and for everyone to stay the night, and to continue to hammer home the message of the importance of defense, rebounding, and being physical, showed the team a clip from legendary UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma talking to his team about all the ways a player can affect the game without scoring a single point.
“I could tell then, we’re locked in and ready to play,” Hill said of the night. “I’ve preached that defense can be there every night, and that’s where you’re going to win, defense and physicality. We stressed that to our girls, and they really don’t care who scores the points, they just play their butts off.”
It’s been a massive turnaround for the program, not winning an area tournament crown in nearly a decade and coming off a season where the team went 4-19. In his first year, Hill has the team at 22-6 and now preparing for the third round of the AHSAA playoffs. At his previous stops at Enterprise and Scottsboro on the boy’s side, Hill directed similar turnarounds, leading Enterprise to 30 wins in his first season, and turning Scottsboro into an annual contender after the team went through three coaches in three years prior to his arrival.
“It’s big and it’s setting the standard,” Hill said of this year’s squad and their accomplishments. “I’ve always been a building coach. We let people and the girls know they’re important, and this program is important, and we want to be good here at Guntersville High School.”
The Wildcats will now turn their attention to Sardis, who dropped a 40-28 decision in their area tournament final on Thursday night. The game is scheduled for Monday in Guntersville. Despite being separated by roughly 15 minutes of Highway 431 drive-time, the two teams did not meet during the regular season.
