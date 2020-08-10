An Albertville man faces misdemeanor charges of being in possession of gambling machines following a search of his business.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Pena Martinez Belarmino was arrested Thursday, Aug. 6, and charged with promoting gambling at Sol Billiards on Baltimore Avenue.
“There were reports of the machines being in there,” Smith said. “We investigated … and found the machines, ledgers recording cash payouts and some cash.”
Smith said the machines were “games of chance” and players were given cash payouts for winning.
“You can’t have games of skill,” Smith said. “They have to be games of chance and you have to be getting some form of payout or prize for winning.”
In 1901, the Alabama State constitution defined gambling “as any game for financial gain with an element of chance.” Gambling devices are banned by the state. However, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians legally operates three casinos in Alabama as the only federally recognized tribe in the state.
The machines will be turned over to state officials and ultimately destroyed.
Smith said the case will be tried in the Marshall County District Court, unless the Attorney General’s office decides to take on the case.
“This is the first case of this type we have worked,” Smith said. “We are going through the process.”
Anyone with reports of similar gambling establishments are urged to call the Albertville City Police Department Detective Division at 256-891-8274 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 256-878-1212.
