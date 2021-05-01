The Fyffe Red Devils kept their season alive Friday night with a pair of two-run victories over Ohatchee to punch their ticket into next week's Regional final round.
Fyffe took the opener by a 4-2 margin behind an early offensive burst, then overcame an early deficit in Game 2 to complete the sweep with a 6-4 win.
The Red Devils opened the series strong, scoring three times in the top of the first in Game 1 and never looking back. Ike Rowell opened the scoring with an RBI triple, followed by a run scored on an error, then swelled to 3-0 with a Will Stephens RBI groundout.
Rowell and Koby Harris each had two hits to lead the Fyffe attack.
That early burst proved to be more than enough for Fyffe starting pitcher Tanner Cowart.
Cowart kept the Ohatchee hitters off-balance all game, tossing all seven innings, scattering five hits, not giving up an earned run, and fanning nine batters to secure the win.
In the nightcap, Fyffe found themselves in an early hole after Ohatchee played three in the top of the first, but quickly answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning thanks to a Parker Godwin two-run single.
The score stayed at 3-2 until the bottom of the third when the offense came up big, scoring four times to take the lead for good.
In that four-run inning, Godwin again delivered with another RBI single, then two batters later Will Stephens delivered the big blow, lacing a three-run homer to center field for the 6-3 lead.
That big inning proved to be enough for Rowell on the mound, with the senior hurler pitching into the seventh inning, scattering three hits and fanning a whopping 15 batters to earn the win, before Harris came on to record the final out.
Fyffe improves to 24-1 on the season and will now prepare Phil Campbell in the regional final round after the Bobcats swept Geraldine in the other series.
