A major thunderstorm swept through north Alabama early Sunday morning leaving the front lawn of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville in shambles.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said a strong storm cell moved into Marshall County bringing lightning, heavy rains and up to 60 mph wind gusts knocking down many trees in its paths including the two in front of Marshall County Courthouse.
The trees narrowly missed hitting the courthouse, however the fenced-in memorial area was damaged by at least one of the fallen trees. Crews with District Shops 2 and 4 continued to work Sunday afternoon to clear the debris. Commission Chairman James Hutheson’s administrative assistant, Rhonda McCoy, said the Northside parking lot of the courthouse would remain closed until all debris was cleared.
The severe weather also knocked out the power to parts of the county as well as to many of the traffic lights in downtown Guntersville.
McBurnett said several other trees had blown over in the storm's path and that she received reports of a possible water spout over the lake during the storm. However it has not been confirmed.
