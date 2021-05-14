Robert Marston
“Bobby” Powell
Robert Marston “Bobby” Powell, 69, went home to be with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ surrounded by family and friends on May 12, 2021 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, May 15, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.
Marston proudly volunteered for the military service for four years during the Vietnam War. He served in the Army Security Agency (ASA).
Marston and his wife, Betty, grew up on adjoining farms as friends. They were sweethearts from grammar school and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in their home on that farm.
He is survived by his wife Betty Ward Powell, daughter Veronica Powell, and son Shane Powell daughter in-law Courtney Powell, grandchildren Rachel Powell, Ashley Baugh, Oliver Baugh, Allie Powell, and Reese Powell. He is also survived by Ted Powell, brother, and sister, Connie (John) Hatmaker, sister by love, Janice (Tom) Underwood, brother by love Charles (Darlene) Ward, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death, were parents Robert Early Powell and Edith Pierce Powell, brother John Watson Powell, brother by love Larry Ward, and niece Morgan Powell.
He and his family are thankful for the loving care he received from the staff of home health and hospice.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Sara Alice Butler
Boaz
Mrs. Sara Alice Butler, 78, of Whitesville Road, Boaz, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McRae Chapel with Bro. Doyce Putman officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Butler was born in Ashville, Alabama on March 13, 1943, to Marvin Richard Mayes, Sr. and Lessie Leola Baker Mayes. She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her husband, Talmadge Butler, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Ann White, of McCalla, and Jimmy and Crystal Butler, of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-law, Destiny and Larry Eberhardt, of Georgia, Pamela and Dean Webb, of Florida, and Paula and Taylor Evans, of Ft. Payne; 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Richard Mayes, Jr. and Janis, of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her grandson, David Butler, parents, Marvin and Lessie Mayes, and sister, Carol Pearson.
Pallbearers will be Donald White, Jimmy Butler, Matthew Rector, Larry Eberhardt, Dean Webb, and Blake Vantrease. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Baker.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Encompass Home Health Care for their comforting and compassionate care, along with JoAnna Callisto her respiratory therapist.
Donna Louise Harris Hovatter
Boaz
Donna Louise Harris Hovatter ,64, of Boaz, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service was at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jim Harris Jr. and Bro. David Harris officiating.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Hardin (David); son, Jason Hovatter (April); two grandchildren; parents, James Nathaniel and Annie Ruth Harris; brothers, Jim Harris, Jr. (Vickie), Jeff Harris, Steve Harris (Mary) and David Harris (Michelle); sisters, Trisha Harris, Nancy Havatter and Lydia Hovatter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Linda Fay David
Guntersville
Linda Fay David, 73, of Guntersville, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
Services were Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial in Rehobeth Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry David; and a son, Kevin David.
Roger Don
Southerland
Asbury
Roger Southerland, 74, of Gulf Shores, died March 28, 2021, at West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange.
A celebration of life will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. at Asbury Cemetery. J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Rudy and Susie Southerland of Greenville, GA; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nieces.
Mary Maroney
Cleveland
Boaz
Mary Maroney Cleveland, 83, of Boaz, died May 10, 2021.
Services were Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial in Belchers Chapel Cemetery. The Rev. Joe Edmondson officiated.
Survivors include 14 nieces and nephews, 39 great-nieces and great-nephews, and many friends.
Ron Wood
Guntersville
Ron Wood, 64, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Pell City.
Graveside services were Friday, May 14, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Melton; a son, Michael Barnes; two grandchildren; and his step-dad, Houston Mashburn.
Ronald Millican
Albertville
Ronald Millican, 80, of Albertville, died May 13, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services wer Friday, May 14, 2021, at Baltimore Avenue Church of God with Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiating. Burial was in New Macedonia Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Penny Galsscox; son, Jeff Millican; brother, Archie Millican; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
