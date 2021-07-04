The transformation of the Albertville athletic department reached its conclusion Tuesday night, with the Albertville School Board approving and announcing the hire of former Aggie baseball coach Matthew Lambert as the high school’s new Athletic Director, and the Assistant Athletic Director for the entire Albertville City Schools system.
Lambert, who has been with the Albertville school system and coached with the Aggies since 2016, takes over for Tyler Reeves, who stepped down earlier this year to spend more time with his family.
Lambert’s approval was announced Tuesday night, and by Thursday he was on the job for his first official day as head of the Aggies.
“It’s a huge step in my career,” Lambert said. “It really hasn’t sunk in yet that it’s happening. I’ve already started working and taking care of some things and learning from Tyler Reeves, he’s showing me some things that I need to learn. It’s a big learning process, I’m nervous about it, but I’m really excited.”
Lambert is a 1997 graduate of Fyffe high school, where he was a standout baseball player who then went on to play collegiately at Central Alabama Community College and Birmingham Southern, and has spent the last 19 years coaching at various schools throughout the area, including stops at Fyffe, Douglas, and Oneonta before coming to Albertville five years ago.
Lambert’s hire caps a busy year of changes for the Aggies, which included head coaching changes in football, boys basketball, and baseball prior to Tuesday’s announcement.
A full feature on Lambert and his plans for the Albertville athletic department will appear in an edition of The Reporter next week.
Along with Lambert’s hire on Tuesday night, the Board also approved the hire of three new head coaches, rounding out the school’s head coaches at the varsity level ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
Sean Watson Jr. was announced as the new varsity track coach for the Aggies, taking over for Logan Cornutt, who stepped down following this past spring for other opportunities. Watson is a native of Florida, who played collegiate football at Baylor and then Jacksonville State, and was also announced as a member of Chip English’s coaching staff on the varsity football team in addition to his track duties.
In addition to Watson’s hire, the Board approved the promotion of Alexandria Moses as the new head varsity softball coach. Moses spent the past season as a varsity assistant for the Aggies, as well as the ninth grade volleyball coach, and takes over the varsity program after former head coach Andrew Kinney moved over to the baseball diamond to replace Lambert. Moses takes over a team that went 25-17 in their first season at the 7A level, and will return a number of key players off last season’s team, including All-State third baseman Elaiana Collins.
The final varsity hire that was approved Tuesday was the promotion of Samantha Searles to the head coach of the Cross County team. Searles had spent time as the assistant under Cornutt.
In addition to the three varsity hires, a number of other athletic positions were filled on Tuesday night, including: Jonathan Nelson as the 7th grade boys basketball coach, Caleb Johnston as the 8th grade boys basketball coach, Kyle Coots as the 7th grade girls basketball coach, Miranda Munroe as the freshman volleyball coach, Noah Walker as the freshman boys basketball coach, and Reed Jones as an assistant varsity baseball coach.
All coaching hires, with the exception of Watson and Moses, will take effect officially on July 28, with Watson and Moses allowed to start their coaching duties this past Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.