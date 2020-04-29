A chase involving Marshall County deputies and a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning, April 23, ended in a fatality after the suspect lost control of the vehicle, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said.
The vehicle was reported stolen moments before the pursuit began from Albertville, Sims said. The driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a tree, resulting in a fatality at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Grove Cutoff Road. Albertville, Guntersville and Douglas Police were called to the scene along with Guntersville Fire, the Marshall County Coroner's Office and Alabama State Troopers.
The driver, who was first identified by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by the alias Michael Braden Hobbs, was later confirmed to be Christopher Chad Petty, 40, of Texas. Petty had been arrested in Albertville multiple times using the Hobbs alias, Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.
“We knew he was from Texas somewhere, but we didn’t know his family members or anything else,” Guthrie said.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office released the identification as Hobbs hoping any family members in Texas would reach out to claim the body, which they did, Guthrie said.
“The actual Hobbs … called us and said ‘Hey, I’ve been dealing with this for years. He’s used my identity,'” Guthrie said.
Hobbs said he and Petty had been classmates and Petty had used his name and identification many times before. After the family contacted the coroner and confirmed the true identity of the driver, Guthrie said they released the information to the public.
“There was a reason we did that,” Guthrie said. “We didn't know his real name. It wasn’t a mistake, it’s just that was what [Petty] was known as by a sworn officer. So, we went with it hoping somebody would come out of the woodwork, and luckily, they did.”
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing being lead by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers.
