It took Albertville native Dustin Duckett nearly three and a half hours to traverse 13 miles around the parking lot at Sand Mountain Park on Wednesday. With the American flag held high, Duckett, a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, ran to honor the memory of the 13 military servicemen who were killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan last week.
“This country has been in turmoil lately, and I feel like it’s important to recognize those that sacrifice and do what they do for this country,” Duckett told The Reporter before the run. “Those are kids that went over there. They were trying to help protect this country, and unfortunately, they didn’t make it back.”
On Aug. 26, as troops worked quickly to evacuate Americans and refugees from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan before the Biden Administration’s final withdrawal deadline on Aug. 31, 13 servicemen were killed in a suicide bombing attack along with at least 60 Afghans. According to the Depart of Defense, the 13 killed were:
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
Duckett and his friend, Jabin Adams, started the memorial run/walk around 11 a.m. Wednesday holding a large American flag and U.S. Marine Corps flag, respectively. They were soon joined by other members of the community, several of whom were veterans or currently serving in the military.
“We had between 15-20 people come out and walk some with us,” Duckett said. “Two or three walked 6 miles, and three of us did all 13 [miles].”
SMPA General Manager Patrick O’Brien said the park was honored to host the run, which Operations Supervisor Michael Willingham, a friend of Duckett, helped coordinate.
“We were honored to host Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Duckett running 13 miles to pay tribute to the 13 Marines who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan,” O’Brien said. “Their dedicated service allows us to accomplish our mission and improve peoples’ lives at the park. For that we are always extremely grateful and supportive of all the honorable men and women who serve our great nation. We will continue to seek out additional ways at the park where we can show our support for our military.”
Currently stationed in Clarksville, Tennessee at Fort Campbell along the Kentucky/Tennessee border, Duckett said he was glad to be on leave in his hometown of Albertville where he has received a lot of support for the memorial run.
“That’s why I love this community,” he said. “Being from small-town Albertville, we’ve had several people join the military… Even though we’re from a small town, there’s definitely been an outreach of support which I am very grateful for.”
Though not an avid runner, Duckett did play football, basketball and baseball at Albertville High School before graduating in 2008. He went on to play football at Shorter University and joined the Army in 2013. Outside of Tennessee and Kentucky, Duckett said he’s served in South Korea and Colorado.
