Rachel Hicks’ road to becoming a business owner in Boaz wasn’t a traditional one.
The owner of Rooted in Christ Boutique and Screen Printing held a ribbon cutting Friday at the store, located on Mill Street, next door to Mill Street Pharmacy.
Inside the boutique is an extensive collection of t-shirts, jewelry, hats and home décor items, many bearing spiritual messages or Bible verses.
“It is nothing to walk in here and see us praying with someone,” Rachel said. “I wanted this to be a safe place for people to come and be ministered to.”
Rachel grew up in Boaz and “went down some dark roads” as a teen. She characterized herself as “the child parents would tell their kids to stay away from.”
“I did drugs … I snuck out … I skipped school … all those things,” Rachel said. “By the time I was 18, I was an IV drug user and went to rehab for the first time at 18.
“I was arrested several times. I would sometimes wake up in jail and not know where I was.”
All that came to a head in August 2010 when Rachel – high on drugs – stole a truck in Albertville and suffered hallucinations of running over someone while driving the truck.
“I went through the court system, was on color code drug testing and had warrants out for my arrest,” she said. “I ended up in jail in Arab and stayed there 30 days.
“Every time my case came up, the judge would say I wasn’t ready. It wasn’t my time.”
She had run with a “rough crowd” that included Mexican cartel drug runners.
“My apartment was raided,” she said. “Police were looking for the Mexicans was working with. I had that over my head the whole time.”
She said then Assistant District Attorney Mitch Floyd gave her a second chance by cutting a plea deal to send her to Teen Challenge, a year-long drug rehab program.
“I said I wasn’t going and that it wasn’t for me,” Rachel said. “I ended up going … the Lord used that place to save my life.
“In three months, I was a new person. I don’t walk the same as I did. I don’t talk the same. I don’t look the same. I would be dead if it hadn’t been for that place.”
She now sports a tattoo on her arm announcing she is a “child of God.” She went on to open her business in June in Boaz.
“I work with a lot of ladies that have graduated rehab,” she said. “I wanted this to be a place where they could come when they have no one else.
“I want to be a light for the Lord.”
Rachel and her husband, Lee, work together to create and choose uplifting items for their store.
Wall-hangings reading “blessed beyond measure” or “prayer changes all things” and shirts printed with “faith can move mountains” are among the items found inside her shop.
“Sure … we sell lots of shirts and some cute jewelry in here,” Rachel said. “But we also pray and lift people up.”
