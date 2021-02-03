While this season’s fall and winter sports have been affected by COVID but ultimately got to play on, albeit often times under tough circumstances, and with patience and rescheduling often required, it’s easy to forget that last year’s spring sports were the most affected by the pandemic.
In the middle of their seasons and with the postseason, or area championships in site, suddenly it was all over in an instant when the AHSAA stopped play March 16. That meant no spring championships were awarded, and the teams who hoisted trophies in 2019 remain the defending champions, even if their teams look nothing like they did two years ago.
Roughly 11 months after last year’s stoppage to the season, spring teams are prepared to hit the field again, and soccer will be the first spring sport to return, with the season officially kicking off Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve just been ecstatic about starting back up,” Guntersville boys coach Zach Ross said. “Last year was such an abrupt ending. We were playing one day, and the next week, we’re not. And I told the guys I’m excited to get out there and play somebody else, play some other schools.”
Guntersville was one of the teams most hurt by last season’s abrupt ending. Unlike college sports, high school athletes do not get an extra year of eligibility, or the chance to transfer to another program that was playing to continue their careers. And with 13 seniors on last season’s Wildcat squad, it was a bitter pill for them, and other schools across the area to swallow when the season was halted.
“We had been building to that year,” Ross said. Because we had 13 seniors and all of them had been with the program for several years, so for it to abruptly end.”
Despite the loss of those seniors, Guntersville remains one of the teams to watch in the area and state, checking in at No. 4 in the Class 4-5A preseason polls that were voted on by the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association. In all, five teams from the Sand Mountain area received recognition in the build-up to the start of games.
Albertville received honorable mention in the preseason poll after sitting at 8-4-2 at the time the season ended last year.
Also appearing in the first boy’s rankings of the year, the Crossville boys checked in at No. 8 in the 4-5A rankings
On the girl’s side, the Lady Wildcats from Guntersville check in as the area’s highest ranked team entering the season, sitting at No. 2 in the Class 4-5A poll, a mark earned thanks in part to a 10-1-1 mark last season. The Wildcats were on a 10-game winning streak when the season was halted.
Also appearing in the season-opening polls are the Boaz girls, who sit at No. 12 in the 4-5A ranks.
Soccer has continued to grow in Alabama in recent years, in addition to Albertville, Boaz, and Guntersville having team, Douglas and Crossville also feature boys and girls soccer, bringing the area total to 10 combined boys and girls teams.
Despite the long layoff, a new addition to the offseason has Ross and other coaches optimistic that teams will be ahead of schedule this season once the game start. For the first time, the AHSAA allowed soccer teams to have 10 full-team practices during the school year, as opposed the old way of only allowing for team practices during the summer, and small group conditioning during the school year until official practices start in January.
“That helped us and helped other schools,” Ross said of the 10 additional practice opportunities. “Usually offseason is limited to the summer, and then you can do conditioning during the school year. In previous years, everybody is so rusty, and then you have about 13 practices before the games start, so getting that extra practice, we hit the ground running because of that and hopefully has us ahead of where we might have been.”
The 2021 regular season runs until April 22, when the playoffs start, and the state tournament set for May 6-8.
Alabama Soccer Coaches Association Preseason Poll
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover
2. Vestavia Hills
3. Spain Park
4. Huntsville
5. Thompson
6. Enterprise
7. Oak Mountain
8. Auburn
9. Florence
10. Bob Jones
11. Foley
12. Dothan
13. Grissom
14. Davidson
15. Sparkman
Others nominated: James Clemens, Albertville, Fairhope.
CLASS 6A
1. Fort Payne
2. Homewood
3. Pelham
4. Mountain Brook
5. Randolph
6. Briarwood
7. Chelsea
8. St. Paul’s
9. Southside-Gadsden
10. McGill-Toolen
11. Opelika
12. Decatur
13. Northridge
14. Pinson Valley
15. Helena
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville, Hazel Green, Cullman, Springville, Stanhope Elmore.
CLASS 4-5A
1. Indian Springs
2. John Carroll
3. Montgomery Academy
4. Guntersville
5. Altamont
6. Russellville
7. Sylacauga
8. Crossville
9. Faith Academy
10. St. John Paul II
11. Madison Academy
12. Madison County
13. West Morgan
14. UMS Wright
15. St. Michael
Others nominated: Montevallo, Pike Road, East Limestone, Andalusia, Westminster Christian.
CLASS 1-3A
1. Bayside Academy
2. Westminster-Oak Mountain
3. Susan Moore
4. St. Luke’s
5. Montgomery Catholic
6. Mars Hill Bible
7. Prattville Christian
8. Tanner
9. Collinsville
10. Houston Academy
11. Cottage Hill
12. St. Bernard
13. Holy Spirit
14. Trinity
15. Whitesburg Christian
Others nominated: Donoho, East Lawrence, New Hope, Tarrant, Saks.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills
2. Oak Mountain
3. Spain Park
4. Huntsville
5. Bob Jones
6. Hewitt-Trussville
7. Hoover
8. Enterprise
9. James Clemens
10. Auburn
11. Grissom
12. Thompson
13. Sparkman
14. Fairhope
15. Daphne
Others nominated: Smiths Station, Davidson, Gadsden City, Dothan.
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea
2. Homewood
3. Mountain Brook
4. McGill-Toolen
5. Northridge
6. Cullman
7. St. Paul’s
8. Decatur
9. Pelham
10. Helena
11. Southside-Gadsden
12. Baldwin County
13. Briarwood
14. Fort Payne
15. Opelika
Others nominated: Randolph, Hazel Green, Gardendale, Pinson Valley Scottsboro.
CLASS 4-5A
1. John Carroll
2. Guntersville
3. Montgomery Academy
4. Altamont
5. Faith Academy
6. Lincoln
7. Alabama Christian
8. Madison County
9. St. John Paul II
10. Russellville
11. Madison Academy
12. Boaz
13. Indian Springs
14. Fultondale
15. St. Michaels
Others nominated: Westbrook Christian, Moody, Crossville, Pike Road, St. James.
CLASS 1A-3A
1. Westminster-Oak Mountain
2. Bayside Academy
3. Susan Moore
4. Mars Hill Bible
5. St. Luke’s
6. Cottage Hill
7. Donoho
8. Glencoe
9. Prattville Christian
10. Montgomery Catholic
11. Sylvania
12. Tarrant
13. Houston Academy
14. Holy Spirit
15. Tanner
Others nominated: New Hope, Elkmont, Whitesburg Christian, Saks, Fultondale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.