Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is the owner of 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Henry to suspend shows at the arena in mid-March. In April, the facility suffered damage from the tornado that hit Boaz on Easter Sunday night. Despite those setbacks, Henry refused to stay down for the count.
Tuesday afternoon, Henry announced wrestling is returning to the arena Saturday, July 18.
“We’ll have limited seating available because of COVID-19, and we’ll go by the Marshall County Health Department guidelines,” Henry said. “We’ll observe all the rules about sanitizing, and we ask people to try and wear a mask.
“People can call me Thursday or Friday to find out who is on the card, because we’ll have a complete card by then.”
Henry’s phone number is 256-515-3108.
Ringside reserved seats are $7 for Saturday’s show. General admission tickets are $6, and tickets for children ages 11-and-under are $1.
