Dear Editor:
I was listening to public radio on Sunday and there was a psychologist trying to explain why so many people was buying and hoarding toilet paper.
She said no one had suggested there would be any kind of shortage and in fact, there was still plenty of toilet paper in warehouses throughout the United States and Mexico, where most of it is produced, but because so many people are hoarding it, it makes logistics hard to keep up the supply.
She said that the hoarders have a psychological disorder that kicks in when they see other people buying large quantities of anything, they are afraid they will be left out if they do not join in.
That brings us to the question, who were the first to buy such large quantities?
I have a theory that it may well have been the fans of the mighty Auburn Tigers!
The SEC basketball tournament had just began and we all knew the Tigers were a lock to win that, and many rolls of toilet paper would have been needed for Toomer's Corner.
A lot of us knew that barring an upset we would move on into the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament!
More toilet paper!
In fact, the most loyal fans knew that since we were robbed last year in the Final Four that fate alone would propel us back there again!
More paper!
We'll never know for sure if this whole panic thing started with the great fans of the mighty Auburn Tigers or not, but it is a well known fact that this state has no shortage on folks with psychological disorders!
John B. Thompson
Boaz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.