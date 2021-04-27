Alivia Hatch was perfect in the circle for Fyffe on Monday night, hurling a four-inning perfect game to help the Red Devils down Valley head by a 15-0 final margin.
Hatch needed just 44 pitches to complete the perfect game, fanning eight batters along the way.
For three and a half innings, Hatch needed to be perfect, as the Red Devils clung to a 1-0 lead before the offense erupted in the bottom of the fourth.
In that bottom of the fourth, Fyffe racked up 14 runs to bring a halt to the game after four. Fyffe sent 17 batters to the plate in the inning after starting the inning off with a ground out, then recorded 10 hits while being helped out by five Valley Head errors.
Chloe Hatch led the charge at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Livia Cowart, Olivia Wilks, and Lauren Webb each drove in a pair.
Fyffe improves to 21-10-2 on the season and will be the No. 2 seed at next week's area tournament at Plainview.
Douglas shuts out Pennington behind Portillo gem
Douglas standout MacKinley Portillo continued her strong season at the plate and in the circle Tuesday night, collecting a pair of hits and driving in two while tossing a compete game shutout to lead Douglas to a 6-0 win over visiting JB Pennington.
Portillo belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to stretch the lead to 4-0, which proved to be more than enough for her in the circle.
The sophomore hurler held Pennington to just two hits, while the defense played error-free behind her in a 17-strikeout performance.
Mallory Ackles had an RBI and two runs scored for the Eagles, while ella Kate Adams laced a triple as part of a 2 for 2 day that included a walk.
The Eagles climb to 19-4 with the win, and will prepare to host next week's area tournament that will also feature Sardis and Boaz.
Albertville's Dickerson no-hits Sardis in 5-0 win
Auburn University-Montgomery commit Avery Dickerson and the Albertville defense shined on Monday night, with the senior righty tossing a no-hitter to lead the Aggies to a 5-0 win over host Sardis.
Dickerson fanned five batters and walked just one, while the Albertville defense worked around two errors to record eight outs on groundouts, and six on flyouts. Dickerson needed just 85 pitches to complete the no-no.
While Dickerson and the defense were shining, the offense was paced by the combo of Jenna Shedd and Elaiana Collins. Shedd was 3 for 4 from the lead-off spot, with all of her hits going for doubles, driving in two and scoring once, while Collins was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Jordan Needham collected the final RBI for the Aggies in the win.
Sardis' Maddie Harris turned in a strong outing in the circle, going the distance in just 67 pitches, giving up four earned runs, and inducing 12 fly ball outs to a defense that made one error behind her.
Albertville improves to 23-14 on the season with the win, while Sardis drops to 16-14.
Geraldine slugs past North Sand Mountain
Visiting Geraldine flexed their offensive muscle at the plate Monday night, with the Bulldogs' top four hitters combining for 12 hits and eight RBIs in a 13-2 romp over North Sand Mountain.
The Bulldogs wasted little time getting on the board, with three in the first, then two in the second, and pouring it on with two more in both the fourth and fifth, then four in the sixth for the final margin.
Jaden Dismuke, Gracey Johnson, and Lydia West each belted homers for the Bulldogs in the win, with Dismuke and Johnson each going 4 for 5 on the day. Johnson finished with three RBIs, while West's homer was a three-run shot for her lone hit of the day. Lead-off hitter Shelby Trester was 3 for 5 with an RBI and came around to score four times thanks to the heart of the order.
As a team, the Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits and drew six walks.
In the circle, four Bulldogs combined to fan 11 NSM batters, with West, Faith Odom, and Emily Olive each collecting three stirkeouts.
Geraldine now sits at 16-11-1 on the season.
