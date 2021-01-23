In a back-and-forth game between a pair of ranked 3A teams, it was Fyffe who got enough stops in the fourth quarter, holding off Geraldine 76-72 in the semifinals of the DeKalb County Tournament on Friday night.
The win puts the Red Devils into tonight's finals against Plainview, who took down Sylvania in the other semifinal matchup Friday. Tip-off for the title game is schedule for around 8 p.m.
The game was close from start to finish, with neither team leading by more than seven at any point.
Fyffe (15-4) were led by a quartet of players in double figures, with Parker Godwin netting a team-high 23 points in the win. Micah Johnson netted 19, while Brody Dalton and Xavier Works had 14 and 12, respective.
"It was a hard fought game all the way through," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "Our turnovers forced by Geraldine was a factor."
The Bulldogs, who drop to 15-4 with the loss, forced the Red Devils into 20 turnovers, often converting those into transition points.
Jaxon Colvin led the way for Geraldine in defeat, posting a game-high 23 points, while Colt Lusher added 19, and Ridge Berry scored 18.
Plainview, who is ranked No. 4 in the 3A rankings, reached the boys final by knocking off Sylvania 70-57.
In the girl's bracket, No. 1 seed Plainview will meet No. 2 seed Collinsville in tonight's final, with tip-off set for approximately 6:30 p.m. at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.