Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville in conducting registration for fall baseball, softball and t-ball, along with youth soccer.
Registration for all the leagues started July 1 and ends July 12.
Baseball, softball and t-ball sign-ups are open to ages 4-12 on or by April 30, 2021, for boys and Dec. 31, 2020 for girls.
The fee is $75 for baseball and softball and $50 for t-ball. The fee includes a jersey and cap or headband.
Practice and game days are to be determined.
Soccer sign-ups are open to boys and girls ages 4-11 on or by Aug. 1, 2020. The fee is $75 and includes jersey, shorts and socks.
Practice and game days are to be determined.
There is no in-person registration for any of the leagues. All players must register online at sandmountainpark.recdesk.com.
Call 256-891-8240, extension 0 to receive a multi-child discount if you have three or more children playing from the same household.
