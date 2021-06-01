A traffic stop in Albertville ended with a couple in jail on numerous drug charges.
According to John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Albertville K9 Officer Jordan Shelton stopped a vehicle for a switched license plate infraction on May 29.
The vehicle was occupied by Kevin Wright, 44, of Albertville, and Heather Dowdy, 37, of Guntersville.
During the traffic stop, Shelton deployed his drug dog, who indicated there was evidence of drugs in the vehicle. Shelton searched the vehicle, finding an amount of marijuana and 150 grams of methamphetamines.
Both Wright and Dowdy were charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Both were transported to the Marshall County Jail under $2.8 in bond each. They have both since been released after posting bond.
