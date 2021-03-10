West End pitchers Eli Pearce and Ty Taylor dominated Gaston from start to finishing on Tuesday, teaming up for a one-hitter, leading the Patriots to a 7-1 win.
Pearce started for the Patriots, tossing four innings and fanning nine, giving up just one hit and one unearned run, before giving way to Taylor, who hurled three hitless innings in relief, collecting five strikeouts.
At the place, West End constantly built its lead, scoring two in the first, two in the fourth, then solo runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.
Trevor Willett led the Patriot bats with two hits and three RBIs, while Tyler Jones added two hits and an RBI. Thad Pierce chipped in with a double, three walks, and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.