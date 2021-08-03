On Monday, former President Donald J. Trump and the Alabama Republican Party (ARP) announced plans to hold a Save America Rally in conjunction with the ARP's summer meeting.
Both events will take place on Aug. 21, 2021 in Cullman.
The ALGOP State Executive Committee Meeting will take place in the morning at the Brick Haven Event Venue located at 1889 US-278 W, Cullman, Alabama 35057.
The Save America rally will be held later that day at the York Family Farms located three miles away at 1872 County Road 469. Doors will open at 2 p.m. with live music, food and other concessions. The pre-program will begin at 5 that afternoon followed by Trump’s speech at 7.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl issued the following statement regarding President Trump's upcoming visit to Alabama:
"The Alabama Republican Party is thrilled that President Trump is coming to Alabama and holding a rally in conjunction with our annual summer meeting. We all know that there is a special relationship between President Trump and the people of Alabama, and I am incredibly excited to be part of bringing him back to our state. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the Trump Team since the end of February to make this visit possible. Aug. 21 is going to be an exciting and memorable night for the State of Alabama."
The ARP said it was fitting that the Save America Rally would take place in Alabama's 4th Congressional District – the district that gave Trump his highest election result percentage of any other district in America for both 2016 and 2020.
People interested in attending the rally can sign up for free general admission tickets at algop.org.
