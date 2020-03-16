To help slow the spread of the coronavirus and other illness, the City of Boaz has chosen to close its recreation center — including Old Mill Park — senior center and library to the public through April 1, effective immediately.
The decision was made during a special-called city council meeting at city hall Monday morning. Boaz Mayor David Dyar led the discussion with councilmen and the city’s department heads. Since the city’s school system opted to close from Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3, the city’s leaders came to the conclusion it would be best to close and encourage residents to stay at home.
With the closures, events scheduled through April 1 have also been canceled. The senior center will try to continue its feeding program for homebound residents and attempt to keep transporting senior residents who need to make regular doctor appointments.
“I think we’ve got to be cautious,” Dyar said. “But also we’ve got to provide for our community and our seniors and those who need medical treatment. I want to make sure we don’t overreact, but I think we need to proceed with caution.”
City attorney Greg Price said the Boaz Municipal Court would be closed through April 16. All court dates, excluding court dates for inmates, would be postponed. For those with hearings scheduled, Price said to contact the court to reschedule. If unable to do so, Price said a formal notification would be sent through the mail.
City hall, police and fire departments will remain open for the time being. The council could make additional changes week-to-week, depending on the progression of the virus.
In other business, the council elected to accept the resignation of Crissy Ginn as court magistrate. She was arrested and charged last week after admitting to purchasing pain pills from a former inmate.
Mary Riviera was appointed as a temporary court magistrate.
Councilman Jeff Sims was unable to attend the meeting due to prior work engagements.
