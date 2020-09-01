CLASS 7A, REGION 4
Albertville at Sparkman
When: Friday, 7 p.m., Sparkman Field
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Senators.
2020 records: Albertville, 0-1; Sparkman, 0-2
Last week: Albertville was open. Defending Class 7A state champion Thompson beat Sparkman 39-7.
Notes: The Aggies make their debut in 7A region competition with a trip to Harvest in Madison County. The Senators are coached by former Alabama offensive lineman Laron White.
All tickets must be purchased online. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Log onto Albertville High School’s website at ahs.albertk12.org for more details.
CLASS 5A, REGION 7
Boaz at Crossville
When: Friday, 7 p.m., L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium
Last meeting: Boaz won 46-15 in 2019
Series: Boaz leads 27-13-2
2020 records: Crossville, 0-2; Boaz, 1-1
Last week: Collinsville defeated Crossville 24-6 and Madison County downed Boaz 28-21 in overtime.
Notes: Boaz has won three straight and five of the last six games against Crossville. The Lions’ last win was 41-0 in 2016.
CLASS 5A, REGION 7
Sardis at Douglas
When: Friday, 7 p.m., Arthur Jarvis Stadium
Last meeting: Sardis won 67-0 in 2019
Series: Sardis leads 23-9
2020 records: Sardis, 0-1; Douglas, 2-0
Last week: Sylvania defeated Sardis 32-7 and Douglas whipped Brindlee Mountain 48-6.
Notes: Sardis has won the last four games in the series. The Eagles’ last victory was 7-6 in 2003.
Douglas is trying for its first 3-0 start since 1994, when Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Gilmore Brannon was head coach.
CLASS 5A, REGION 7
No. 9 Fairview at No. 7 Guntersville
When: Friday, 7 p.m., Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium
Last meeting: Guntersville won 45-0 in 2015
Series: Guntersville leads 17-3
2020 records: Fairview, 2-0; Guntersville, 2-0
Last week: Fairview whipped Vinemont 41-14 and Guntersville routed Arab 35-9.
Notes: GHS head coach Lance Reese picked up his 80th victory against Arab. He is 80-34. He joined MCSHOF inductees Joe Chorba and Phil Isom as the only Wildcat coaches with 80 or more wins.
CLASS 3A, REGION 7
Geraldine at Asbury
When: Thursday, 7 p.m., Asbury Stadium
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Rams.
2020 records: Geraldine, 1-0; Asbury, 0-2
Last week: Geraldine beat Westminster Christian 30-7 and Whitesburg Christian shut out Asbury 28-0.
Notes: Asbury reclassified to 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and it gained its DeKalb County neighbor as a region rival.
Geraldine rushed for 343 yards against Westminster. The Bulldogs’ defense picked off four passes.
CLASS 3A, REGION 7
No. 2 Fyffe at Collinsville
When: Friday, 7 p.m., Chad Hawkins Stadium
Last meeting: Fyffe won 21-0 in the Class 2A state playoff semifinals in 2019
Series: Fyffe leads 41-18-1
2020 records: Fyffe, 1-0; Collinsville, 2-0
Last week: Fyffe was open while Collinsville downed Crossville 24-6.
Notes: The Red Devils and Panthers met twice last season, with Fyffe winning the regular-season matchup 24-3. Both teams reclassified to 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Fyffe is riding a 20-game winning streak in the rivalry. Collinsville’s last victory was 14-0 in 1983.
Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield is going for his 299th career victory Friday night. He’s 298-53 overall, including 253-42 at Fyffe with four 2A state championships.
CLASS 2A, REGION 6
West End at No. 9 Spring Garden
When: Friday, 7 p.m., Panther Stadium
Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the programs.
2020 records: West End, 2-0; Spring Garden, 1-0
Last week: West End defeated Pleasant Valley 38-22 while Spring Garden hammered 1A, No. 6 Cedar Bluff 55-0.
Notes: West End is aiming for its first 3-0 start since the 1998 season, when the school’s principal, Butch Dixon, was head coach.
Senior quarterback Ryley Kirk starred in Spring Garden’s season-opening win, completing 8-of-9 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 73 yards and two scores.
