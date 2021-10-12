Residents of Rehab Select at Albertville drew on fall inspiration to win a coloring contest sponsored by SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice.
Sunflowers and pumpkins of all colors graced the winning artwork entries Wednesday afternoon at the long-term healthcare facility on Alabama 75 in Albertville.
Jennifer Morgan, of the hospice, said she has seen many long-term care resident struggle through COVID-19 lockdowns and the forced changes. Gone are the days of carefree visits and short outings. COVID has forced the facility to limit visitors and cancel most trips and programs, she said.
“I wanted to do something to help the residents, to make a difference in their day,” Morgan said.
The coloring contest was open to residents in every nursing home and rehabilitation center in Marshall County. The three winners just happened to come from Rehab Select’s Albertville location.
“Choosing winners was so difficult,” Morgan said. “All the submissions were so good!”
Adult coloring pages were used for Level 1 and Level 2 competitions. A third category allowed the artist free reign to color, paint or use markers or chalk to freehand draw anything with a sunflower theme.
Winners announced Wednesday included:
• Iva Head, Level 2,
• Sherry Rowe, Level 1, and
• Brenda Hollis, freestyle.
Each woman received a bag full of prizes. Head and Rowe received Door Dash gift cards, candy and other goodies, while Hollis received $50 in art supplies.
A $50 Visa gift card was given to the activity department at Rehab Select to purchase additional supplies for future projects and activities, Morgan said.
Each participant received a certificate, a bag of candy and had their artwork laminated. The three winners’ artwork was framed.
“I think it is safe to say we have the most artistic residents in the whole county,” said facility administrator Emily Tinsley.
