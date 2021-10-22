Rev. “Jim” Eugene Allen Kilpatrick
Boaz
Rev. “Jim” Eugene Allen Kilpatrick, 83, of Boaz, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist No. 1 in Boaz. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Randy Knott and Rev. Bruce Campbell officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Pullen Kilpatrick; daughters, Connie Higgins and Pam (Troy) Rogers; son, Chad (Mandy) Kilpatrick; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Catherine Jean Bryant
Guntersville
Catherine Jean Bryant, 73, of Guntersville, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Rickey Bell will officiate the service. The family will receive from 2 until 4 on Saturday, before the service.
She is survived by her children, Lesa Baker Glines (Mark) and Thomas Daniel Baker (Pam); five grandchildren; sisters, Debra Elaine Kozielski (Thomas) and Gail Dehart Manderson (Mike); a nephew; and a niece.
Lance Eugene Johnson
Boaz
Lance Eugene Johnson, 56, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church in the Aroney Community, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Darrell Huff and Rev. Wayne White will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Clarence Eugene and Barbara Johnson; special friends, Justin Blanks, Tim Davis, Mark Sweatt, and Scott Williams; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danny “Dink” Hancock
Boaz
Danny “Dink” Hancock, of Rosser Boulevard, Boaz, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at McRae Chapel. Interment was in the Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Bro. Kevin Stephens officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Victoria “Fruzzle” Hancock, of Boaz; daughters, Danni Hancock and Charlie Williams, of Oneonta, Elizabeth Hancock and Josh Spray, of Sardis, and Gracie Hancock and Jeremy Dobbs, also of Sardis; two grandchildren; mother, Hazel Hancock, of Crossville; two brothers; and one sister.
Chalmer J. “C.J.” Childers
Huntsville
Chalmer J. “C.J.” Childers, 95, of Huntsville, died Oct. 20, 2021, at Bailey Manor.
Graveside services will be Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Scott Dean Officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, John Childers and Michael Childers.
Levis Cleveland
Albertville
Levis Cleveland, 87, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Diversicare Boaz.
His funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dennis Cleveland and Rev. Ryan Enloe will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the service.
He is survived by his children, Ray Bonds (Teresa), Samantha Farrar (Jerry) and Charlotte Westmoreland (Mark); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sisters, Tommie Henderson, Margie Cothran and Wanda Johnson.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.