Jennifer Bray knew she wanted to be an attorney since she was at least 12 years old. There really never was anything else she wanted to do.
While growing up, her mother told her she would be a good attorney because, as she put it, she would argue with a brick wall.
Since 2014, she’s put those arguing skills to work as a prosecuting assistant district attorney in the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
She now wants to put her skills to work as the Marshall County District Attorney.
Bray is seeking the Republican nomination to become Marshall County’s first female district attorney.
The primary elections are a year away – in May 2022, with the general election in November 2022.
Current District Attorney Everette Johnson of Arab is retiring and is not seeking another term.
“Although I always knew what I wanted to do, the path was never the clearest to me,” Bray said in her campaign announcement. “I am a first-generation college student. My father instilled in me how important it is to work hard for the things you want in life. And my mother instilled in me a sense of belief in myself that’s unmatched.”
With those two things, she navigated the entire college admissions process by herself and enrolled at The University of Alabama in 2007. She graduated with honors in 2010 and went straight to Cumberland School of Law.
It was there she met her future husband, Bert Bray, a Marshall County native who also is an attorney.
After law school, they moved to Marshall County to begin their law careers.
Bert is corporate counsel at Progress Rail, and they live in Guntersville with their 3-year-old daughter, Hattie.
As an assistant district attorney in Marshall County, Jennifer Bray has been:
• Lead prosecutor in several jury trials;
• Lead prosecutor of all sexual abuse and physical abuse cases involving a child, including both felony and misdemeanors;
• Lead prosecutor of all felony and misdemeanor sexual abuse cases of an adult;
• Lead Drug Court prosecutor;
• Director of the Marshall County Drug Task Force.
Bray was hired by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall when he was Marshall County District Attorney.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to learn from two impressive district attorneys – Steve Marshall and Everette Johnson (of Arab),” she said. “I hope I have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Marshall County as their next district attorney, continuing their legacy while bringing new technologies to the office.”
After law school, Bray went to work in the public defender’s office in Tuscaloosa.
“Although the people there, and all indigent defense counsel, do important work, I never felt connected to what I was doing,” she said. “It wasn’t until I began working at the district attorney’s office for Steve Marshall that I felt like I truly found my purpose – working with sexual abuse victims to prosecute child predators.
“I know I’m exactly where the Lord wants me to be, and I know I have the ability to continue fighting for victims of crime if I am elected as district attorney of Marshall County.”
When she’s not prosecuting cases, Bray can be found serving non-profit agencies in Marshall County.
She’s a former member and president of the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Kelley’s Rainbow, and won the organization’s Helping Hand award.
Bray’s also a former member and president of the Family Services of North Alabama board of directors, and currently serves as a member of the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County’s board of directors and the Marshall County Youth Leadership board of directors.
She’s a graduate of Marshall County Leadership Challenge and was a loaned executive and cabinet member of United Way of Marshall County. Bray is a member of the Marshall County Women’s Guild.
When she’s not working or volunteering, Bray loves to enjoy the lake with her family.
