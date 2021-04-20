Marshall County voters will begin choosing Marshall County School Board members by district rather than countywide, beginning with the 2022 election.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said a legislative act passed in 2015 changing the way county school board members are elected has not been put into use until now.
“This was an issue [Marshall County Democrat Club President] Susan [McKenney] brought to my attention a while back and between taking office and then COVID, I just didn’t have much time to properly address it,” LeCroy said at the March 16 Marshall County School Board meeting. “In 2015, the Board of Education voted in single member election districts. It seems as if some Board members ran a county-wide election campaign instead of by districts in 2020. I have read the act and, in my opinion, school board candidates should run strictly by district and not county-wide with the exception of the at-large board position, which is county-wide.”
LeCroy said she wanted to address the issue before the next election in 2022. School Board attorney Taylor Brooks was on hand at the meeting. He responded to LeCroy’s comments on behalf of the board.
“In my opinion, it’s not as simple as that,” he said. “I would like to have a larger discussion with Judge LeCroy about the act and I believe the board may want to take an official position on that issue for the future.”
However, as of April 13, LeCroy had not heard from Brooks.
“Because he has not gotten back with either myself or the Marshall County Attorney Clint Maze, we are going to be going forward. In the 2022 election, Districts 1 and 4 will run district wide.”
The law
Section 16-8-1 of the Alabama code states the county board of education should be composed of five members: one member will be elected from each of four single-member districts and one will be an at-large member.
The members elected must be residents of the district in which election is sought for at least one year prior to the general election.
The boundaries of the single-member district shall be determined by a majority vote of the county board of education.
Act. No. 2012-324 HB564 presented by Reps. Kerry Rich and Wes Long, called for the four districts to include one school system each.
Dist. 1 would represent Asbury; Dist. 2 Douglas; Dist. 3 Brindlee Mountain; and Dist. 4 DAR. The At-Large board member may reside anywhere within the school system.
Members of the Marshall County School Board approved a provision for single member districts on May 5, 2015. Board members at that time included Dr. Vince Edmonds, Terry Kennamer, Mark Rains, Tony Simmons and Bill Aaron.
As the terms of the current board members expired, members were to be elected to the board to represent those districts without representation on the board. The board shall endeavor to have representation from each of the four districts as soon as is practicable.
Candidates for election to the district must be a resident of the district for which he or she seeks to represent on the board for at least 90 consecutive days preceding the deadline for qualifying as a candidate and shall reside in that district during his or her entire term of office.
The at-large member may reside anywhere within the Marshall County School System.
Changes to the boundaries of existing districts may be adopted by the board after they are advertised in a local newspaper for two consecutive weeks with the time and place of the meeting the change will be voted upon. Any boundary changes must be based on the standard census units, county voting precincts or both.
Qualification process
LeCroy said candidates running for office will qualify with their political party. Party officials will be tasked with verifying the candidate meets residency requirements.
Once the candidate qualifies, the candidate will file candidacy paperwork with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.
As of last Tuesday, LeCroy said qualifying dates had not yet been set by the political parties.
Current board members include Mark Rains (Dist. 4), Bill Hancock (Dist. 5), Tony Simmons (Dist. 3), Board President Joe Van Bunch (Dist .1) and Vice President Brian Naugher (Dist. 2).
In the 2022 election, Rains’ and Bunch’s seats will be up for re-election.
