Owning a pet can be expensive, especially when a vet visit turns into a large, unexpected bill.
Thankfully, Marshall County Animal Advocates (MCAA) is here to help financially strapped pet owners care for their animals when they need it the most.
The new, local nonprofit organization was started in June by local animal-lover Kay Johnson with the goal of providing financial aid for vet bills, particularly emergency visits, spaying and neutering.
The group also helps provide food and pet supplies to people in need and works with local veterinarians, animal shelters and animal control to benefit as many pets and animals as it can. Johnson said she had been helping pet owners with their vet bills out of her own pocket for nearly six years. However, some people were less inclined to accept charity from an individual, so she decided to form a team and make her work official.
Now that the MCAA is certified non-profit organization, Johnson said she is hoping more people will donate so they can kick their operations into full gear.
“We’re funded right now through private donations,” Johnson said. “We’re talking to some businesses to get some help and also we’re applying for some grants … but right now it’s just whatever people can or want to give us.”
The non-profit hopes to raise $3,500 on Giving Tuesday — a “global generosity movement” that encourages people to donate to the charity of their choice on Dec. 1 — and also get a local company to do a donation match.
“We need to make a significant dent in the number of animals without homes,” Johnson said.To make a donation or request assistance, Johnson said to find the group on Facebook or contact a board member directly.
“I am extremely excited about my board that I put together,” she said. “Of all the things that I have tried to accomplish and rescue, assembling that board is one of the things I’m most proud of.”
Johnson said each of the other four board members bring a unique and diverse set of skills to the organization and fill roles she could not perform on her own.
“When Kay asked me to serve on the MCAA board, I said yes with no hesitation,” said local teacher Andrea Barclift. “I believe education is a vital component in taking steps to address the overpopulation of animals in our county as well as helping our citizens develop and nurture respect, empathy, kindness, and positive attitudes toward animals. Education and awareness as to the importance of spaying and neutering and proper pet care, including vet care. Education to empower good pet owners to become great pet owners. Education to show others how they can get involved in helping the less fortunate animals in our neighborhoods.”
Chris “The Mailman” Moulds said he began rescue animals almost by accident.
“I have loved dogs since I was old enough to remember,” he said. “Early 2017, I saw a terrier mix get nicked by a car as I was on my mail route. I made my way to him and put him in the mail truck with me. We delivered mail together for about 20 minutes until I could get with animal control... He now lives at the beach with the perfect family.” From there, Moulds met Johnson who asked him to join the MCAA board.
“MCAA will do our best to help control the pet overpopulation in Marshall County,” Moulds said. “We will be working with families on spay and neuter. Trying to educate and teach the importance of that. We have helped several dogs that have been injured, shot etc. We hope to work together with other organizations and clean up the many sad situations in our county.”
As a certified pharmacy technician and experience sales person, Jessica Bridley jumped at the chance to bring her passion and skills to the team.
“I am a very passionate person when it comes to any organization I commit my time,” Brindley said. “I have been in direct sales for over 9 years. In return, that has helped mold me into a personable, not afraid to be behind the camera, kind of gal. I am excited to share this passion with Marshall County and be a voice for the less fortunate animals.”
Rounding out the team is Lisa Peters, who serves as the board’s secretary. Peters has been involved with animal rescue for several years and has always made sure each one she saved was spayed or neutered.
