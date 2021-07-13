At the Marshall County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, Superintendent Cindy Wigley gave an update about the upcoming vaccination clinics being offered at Marshall County school campuses.
During the 2020-2021 school year, traditional school, or face-to-face, went through closures. “The single reason for traditional school closure during the last school year was due to lack of personnel as a result of quarantines,” Wigley said.
In order to prevent personnel shortages and possible quarantines, the school system has scheduled several vaccination clinics at certain campuses. Wigley said the purpose of the clinics is to “remove barriers to access, reduce the infection rate, and reduce the number of quarantines.”
Marshall County Schools has partnered with Nell Hannon, a nurse practitioner, to provide COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to students ages 12 and older.
All information and parent permission forms are posted on the Marshall County Schools’ website. Also, parent permission forms will be available at any of the onsite-campuses.
Vaccination clinics will be held from 9 a.m.-2 pm.
1st Dose
Douglas Campus, July 12, high school lunchroom
DAR Campus, July 13, lunchroom
Asbury Campus, July 14, lunchroom
Brindlee Mountain Campus, July 16, high school lunchroom
2nd Dose
Douglas Campus, Aug. 2
DAR Campus, Aug. 3
Asbury Campus, Aug. 4
Brindlee Campus, Aug. 6
