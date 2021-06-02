While the Sardis girl’s basketball program will go through the change of a new coach for this coming season, the school and new head coach Heath Cullom hope that the familiarity he brings to the team will make the transition an easy one for a team that will enter next season with high hopes.
Cullom is more than familiar with the rise of the Lions’ girl’s basketball program, including a daughter who will be a senior for this season’s team, and coaching nearly every player that will be on the roster during their middle school days.
“I’m really excited,” Cullom said of the chance to takeover the program. “I’ve been in the program for several years and doing the middle school for the past five years, I’ve got a daughter who’s a senior, so I’ve been with this group for most of their lives, so the timing of it is really good, so we’re all super excited.
“It’s going to help the transition because every girl in the program has played for me at some point in time, so they know what to expect and kind of know what we’re going to run, it’s just kind of getting them back accustomed to me, but it’s going to make the transition pretty easy.”
Cullom takes over for former coach Matt Lofthus, who resigned to pursue other opportunities following a season in which the Lions went 11-13 but played in a pair of playoff games.
But with a number of key players returning, including the team’s leading scorer and rebounder from a year ago, as well as the team leader in assists, plus the addition of several strong players off last season’s JV team that won the county title, the team has the upcoming season circled on the calendar as one where big things can happen.
“This should be a really good year for them,” Cullon said of the returning players. “It’s kind of been circled as this could be their year, Sardis has never won the county championship so that’s going to be a major goal going in, the leading scorer and rebounder in Jayda Lacks will be a junior, the point guard Lily Towns is going to be a senior and she’s been on the varsity about four years now and is a leader on the floor, we’ll have five or six seniors, a 10th grade post player who is super developed, and another 10th grader who will fit in well, and then several other returning pieces.”
While the goals are lofty, above all, Cullom hopes to bring a worth ethics that will see the team outwork and out-muscle its opponents, while adjusting to the team’s strengths on both ends.
“A big thing that I preach is, if someone were to come see us for the first time the thing they say is we play really hard,” Cullom explained. “We’re going to play harder than our opponents, we’re going to play fast and physical, we’ll get up and down the floor, press a little bit, and we’ll spend a lot of time shooting. We think we’re a pretty good shooting team, but our post players are going to be a strength, so we’re going to have to work with that as well.”
