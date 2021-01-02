Eagle watchers in Guntersville are out in full force waiting for the chance to get a glimpse of the family of bald eagles nesting along Sunset Drive. The nest became quite popular with birding enthusiasts far and wide when the pair raised a family there last year.
It’s not uncommon for a group as large as 20 to be out watching the eagles on any given day. Guntersville resident Tony Wood is one of several who makes it a near daily ritual to check in on the eagles. Once an avid kayaker, Wood now enjoys the outdoors through a camera lens.
“I had to step away from kayaking awhile back and started taking lots of pictures,” he said. “It was a great way for me to keep enjoying the outdoors. I’ve really enjoyed coming to watch the eagles. I was over here quite a bit last year, too.”
Wood said he spends anywhere from one to six hours keeping an eye on the eagles. As of Tuesday, he thinks the birds are getting ready to welcome some youngsters.
“Over the past day or so, they’ve really stopped leaving the nest so much,” he said. “And based on when they would’ve laid their eggs, it should be about time for them to hatch. When you watch them enough, you can really start getting an idea of what their behavior means.”
Wood admits he’s not a professional bird watcher, but does enjoy spending time watching the eagles and meeting other folks doing the same thing. One such person, Harold Wompler, has been taking pictures of different birds around Guntersville for years.
“I usually come over in the mornings and Tony comes in the afternoons,” he said. “We don’t really have any set rules but that’s how it usually works out. Bird watching has been a hobby of mine for quite a while. We’re lucky because we can get relatively close to the nest to take pictures.”
Wood said he’s met lots of people from right around Guntersville but also quite a few from long distances.
“I actually met a guy from London this year who was here to get some shots of the eagles,” he said. “There were another few from Minnesota and a lot from around the country. It’s pretty unique to be able to have this clear of a shot of the nest. Most times, eagle nests are hidden away and they’re tough to see. You can sit here and just watch all day.”
Another bird watcher Wood has become friends with is Pat Yancy from Walnut Grove. Yancy travels around North Alabama taking pictures of landscapes and animals.
“Guntersville is a great spot to take all kinds of nature pictures,” he said. “I really enjoy coming over and especially like coming to catch these eagles. Everyone who comes out to watch them are great people. It’s pretty nice to have a group to talk with while you’re watching the eagles.”
While the exact time is not yet known, it’s certain that the newest eagles should be hatching soon.
Rest assured, the folks taking pictures each day will let everyone else know when that happens.
“I’ve been watching the eagles so long that I feel like they’re mine,” Wood laughed. “But that’s how everyone feels. The eagles are all of ours to watch and enjoy and we definitely enjoy them.”
