Qualifying for the upcoming for the upcoming municipal election ended Tuesday, July 21.
The following candidates qualified to run in their respective municipalities:
Albertville
Mayor: Tracy Honea
Council Place 1: Ben McGowan
Council Place 2: Jill Oakley
Council Place 3: Charles Bailey
Council Place 4: Ray Kennamer
Council Place 5: Nathan Broadhurst
Geraldine
Mayor: John “Chuck” Ables
Council, at Large (top five chosen): Angelia F. Camp; Tim Gilbert; Sherrie Hiett; Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt; Shon Rogers; Stanley Rooks; Joseph “Joey” Satterfield; Scott Tarrant; Tony Taylor
Crossville
Mayor: Tera Fortenberry; Roger Dino Richards
Council Place 1: Jinnette Bixby; Nelson Ferrell
Council Place 2: Brad Hood; Misty Spence
Council Place 3: Larry Colvin; Faye Kilgo
Council Place 4: Lisa D. Collins; Tommy Griffin; Bryan Ray
Council Place 5: Jimmy F. Barnhill; Connie Brothers; Steven Smith
Boaz
Mayor: David Dyar and Tim Walker
Place 1: David Ellis and Darrell Parker
Place 2: Jeff Davis and Josh Greer
Place 3: Johnny Willis and Jerry Battles
Place 4: Jeff Sims and Chad Cofield
Place 5: Mike Matthews
Sardis City
Mayor: Russell Amos
Place 1: Scott Whitt, Chris Wahl and Bobby Pounds
Place 2: Brian N. Carnes and G.R. “Cooter” Mosley
Place 3: Keith Wright
Place 4: Chris Royal
Place 5: Lucas Hallmark
The municipal election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25.
