Due to torrential amounts of rain, U.S. Highway 231 in Morgan County was closed due to major cracks found in the road.
Since its closure, ALDOT has been trying to figure out a fix. Wednesday, March 4, ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said the answers could be coming soon.
"We believe we are no more than a few days away from determining a solution for U.S. 231 on Brindlee Mountain," he said in a statement. "We appreciate the public’s patience during this process of assessing the problem, and we would like to ask a few more days’ forbearance until we try to answer the question that is on everyone’s mind — how long will U.S. 231 remain closed? Once we have a repair plan, we will be able to provide an estimated timeline. We have geotechnical consultants assisting us as we seek a permanent solution to a landslide that is atypical by Alabama standards and rivals slide activity seen in more mountainous states.
"Our field operations are still active at the slide site," Burkett continued. "ALDOT drill crews are still boring and sampling to fully determine extent of the slide, depth of layers of soil and rock, and the composition of those layers. They are also installing instruments (including inclinometers, for measuring slope displacement, and piezometers, for measuring depth of groundwater) for further monitoring of the slide. Through the information gathered so far from drilling and monitoring, combined with the resistivity and seismic testing conducted by Auburn University, we have identified the slip plane between colluvial rock and the underlying solid rock to be about 50 feet below the surface. This is where the colluvium (accumulated material including rock and soil) slides atop the solid rock. In terms of the surface area affected, the slide impacts about 1,000 linear feet of U.S. 231."
Burkett said ALDOT would continue monitoring traffic flow and making adjustments as needed on the detour route.
According to Burkett, the official detours are as follows:
- Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 67 to Interstate 65.
- Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 36 to Alabama Highway 67.
- Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road to Alabama Highway 36.
- Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama Highway 36 to Union Hill Road.
