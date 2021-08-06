This is an opinion piece.
Not long ago, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ lax response to the Chinese virus pandemic was upheld by many as the gold standard. Now, with his and other state’s case numbers rising, he’s drawing a lot of flak, particularly from grinning Democrat leaders.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called out Republican governors — and Desantis specifically — who are “standing in the way” of his desire to inflict strict COVID rules such as mask mandates and vaccine passports, calling their efforts “bad health policy.”
“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing,” Biden said.
Not one to suffer fools lightly, Desantis fired back, “If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood; if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way.”
President Biden also had some words for Gov. Kay Ivey recently, though they were far more complimentary. After Ivey spoke out harshly against her fellow Alabamians who have yet to be vaccinated, implying they lack common sense and were “letting us down,” Biden praised her. “They’ve seen the Lord,” he said.
I’m not sure what Ivey saw that made her throw her own constituents under the bus like that, and perhaps it is time for some tough love, as Alabama is still dead last in vaccinations. But I hope Biden heard the rest of Ivey’s quote: “I can encourage you to do something, but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”
The Biden Administration is dead set on expanding the nanny state, and the pandemic has been the perfect opportunity to do that. They just can’t let it go. The lockdowns and mask mandates of 2020 were a travesty, but they’ll be much worse this go around if Biden has his way.
And what’s to stop him? The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against extending the eviction moratorium, saying congress alone had the authority to do so if it would take the time to draft a bill. His own office even said, on multiple occasions, they had no authority to strip landlords of their private property rights. But in the 11th hour, he did it anyway on the premise that it will be reversed by the courts, but who knows how long that might take.
It’s rumored more lockdowns are coming. You can bet the liberal enclaves in Alabama are poised to hit the shutdown button. But Ivey’s said, no more; Alabama is open for business.
If the governor is to keep her word on that, she’s going to have to stand in Biden’s way, like Desantis, and endure ridicule and pressure from many within and without her party. The 2022 election shines bright like a beacon of hope on a hill for many Americans, and the Democrats know their time and power are limited, so they’re going for broke.
Whether Ivey stands firm or not, you still can.
Unless they weld you into your house like Communist China, then it’s only a lockdown if you choose to stay home.
Get the vaccine or don’t, but talk to your doctor about the risks in either case. If you are vaccinated or naturally immune, then you should’ve already thrown all of your masks out. None of this is to say you shouldn’t practice good hygiene and take the Delta variant seriously, because you should.
Because COVID is back and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. We may be dealing with it indefinitely much like the common cold and flu. Be smart, be safe and stay healthy, but don’t be afraid. The time to lie down and panic is over; the time to stand is now.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
