A combination of rainy weather and the COVID-19 pandemic has left many construction projects behind schedule, but Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater General Manager Patrick O’Brien said the new facility in Albertville is still on track for opening sometime this summer.
“Construction progress continues, and we are still anticipating a late summer opening timeline, pending completion, of course,” O’Brien said. “Our focus is delivering an awesome experience for all of our fall programming which will include a youth baseball and a youth softball league.”
On Wednesday, SMPA posted an update to its Facebook page stating it would be canceling the baseball, softball and tee ball programs for the spring due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“Over the past few weeks, we did not want to prematurely cancel any programs and have remained hopeful that we would be able to postpone our season with a later than usual start,” the post read. “To ensure the health and safety of all participants spectators and SMPA Team Members, we are aligning with 90%+ of ARPA affiliates statewide and cancelling the spring softball, baseball and tee ball season… We are so excited to offer a full slate of youth recreational programming in the fall, including fall baseball and softball leagues.”
Registration fee refunds for these programs can be requested through Sunday, June 7, 2020 on the RecDesk site at sandmountainpark.recdesk.com. Those not requesting a refund or credit via RecDesk by the June 7 deadline will receive a credit for future youth sports programming at SMPA, the post stated.
O’Brien said the park currently has several positions open for hire including a full-time tennis manager and full-time fitness coordinator. He said more part-time positions would be posted in the future such as lifeguard, park patrol, group exercise instructor and guest services representative. To apply, visit sandmountainpark.com.
O’Brien said the park still has some Founding Member slots available, which cost between $35 – 109 per month depending on which package is chosen, plus a $50 registration fee, and will never increase as long as the membership is active.
The park will also be hosting a customer service/leadership training session at Albertville High School on Monday, June 22. Pete Blank, trainer and OD Manager for the Personnel Board of Jefferson County, will be teaching “Disney Magic” to stakeholders and members of the SMPA team, O’Brien said.
“Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater’s mission to ‘improve the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve’ has never been more relevant,” he said. “We are committed to providing a level of world-class service at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, and this training session will help us be prepared to achieve that.”
