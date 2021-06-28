Open Enrollment for Albertville City Schools will close on June 30 for the 2021-2022 school year. Current out of district students must apply for enrollment along with new out of district applicants. Currently enrolled out of district students will be grandfathered in for the upcoming year and will pay no tuition for the 2021-2022 school year.
New students who live outside the city limits will have the opportunity to apply for admission for the first time in several years. The application form must include a copy of transcript/grades, attendance, and discipline reports from the previous school. If selected, the out-of-district students may pay tuition-- $800 for one student, two students per family $650 each, three students or more per family $500 each.
“We are pleased to open enrollment and give more students an opportunity to experience the Albertville Advantage,” said District Superintendent Dr. Boyd English. “The Albertville Advantage is more than a motto. It is an excellence mentality that represents the passion of an entire community invested in the development of the next generation. We are a growing system, and we invite the best students to come and grow with us.”
Applicants must visit www.albertk12.org and click on the “out of district enrollment” button. Applicants can download a fillable PDF application to complete and submit to acsopenenrollment@albertk12.org before June 30th. An Enrollment Panel will review new applications for enrollment to determine student eligibility for acceptance into Albertville City Schools based on specific qualifications necessary for enrollment. Applicants will be notified by July 9th whether or not they were accepted.
Albertville City Schools currently serves almost 6,000 students in Pre-K through 12th grade at six schools: Albertville High School (9-12), Albertville Middle School (7-8), Albertville Intermediate School (5-6), Albertville Elementary School (3-4), Albertville Primary School (1-2), Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (Pre-K and K).
